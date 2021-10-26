SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 19, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a four-count indictment under seal in the Eastern District of New York against Credit Suisse's U.K. unit Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) in connection with an $850 million fraudulent loan to a Mozambique state-owned entity, alleging conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery and internal controls provisions of the FCPA, and (conspiracy to commit money laundering. Then, on October 19, 2021, Credit Suisse's U.K. unit pled guilty to wire fraud and agreed to pay $475 million to U.S. and U.K. authorities for its role in a $2 billion corruption scandal in Mozambique to settle a probe into tainted bonds for development projects. On this news, Credit Suisse's stock price fell $0.14 per share, or 1.32%, to close at $10.46 per share on October 20, 2021.

