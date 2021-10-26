Wireless Services Marketplace Navi Announces Beta Launch of Plan Navigator, a Free Service that Matches Consumers with the Mobile Plan that Best Fits Their Needs

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi, an independent and unbiased wireless services marketplace, announced today the beta launch of its second service, Plan Navigator.

Plan Navigator is the only unbiased mobile plan evaluation service in the market that puts consumers' interests first.

Plan Navigator is a personalized recommendation engine that matches an individual's unique needs to an industry-wide catalog of service plans from the six leading postpaid carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, UScellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile. Navi's new service also offers consumers the option to evaluate their current mobile plan and determine if there are better options to save money or get more value. Plan Navigator is the only independent and unbiased mobile plan evaluation service in the market that puts the consumers' interests first. Navi invites everyone to sign up for its free beta of Plan Navigator at www.yournavi.com.

Today's news follows Navi's beta launch of Phone Navigator in August 2021. Using big data analytics, Phone Navigator analyzes over 3 million prices daily to give consumers access to the best deals available on all the phones that meet their unique needs. Navi's unbiased data analytics and aggregation have been recognized by the wireless industry, with MoffettNathanson selecting Navi as its data source for its research report on iPhone 13 Promotions.

"Plan Navigator is an important next step in Navi's journey towards improving the wireless shopping experience, and we are thrilled to make it available to over 250 million wireless consumers starting today," said Patricio Paucar, Navi's co-founder and Chief Customer Officer. "With over 68% of Americans overpaying for their wireless services and 43% paying for unnecessary plan add-ons, Plan Navigator brings much needed plan selection transparency to the market, which will empower consumers to make the best choices for them with confidence and, ultimately, lead to improved satisfaction with their service and carrier."

How does Plan Navigator work?

Tell us about your current plan -- Answer a few questions about your current service for an unbiased evaluation of your current plan. We analyze your data plan, price and perks to find you savings and better options. See how your plan stacks up -- Once your evaluation is complete, we'll show you how your plan compares to alternatives across the market, making it easy to find the best plan at the best price for you. Get all the info you need -- When you're ready to change plans, we'll guide you through every step, so you never get lost along the way. Not ready to change your plan? No problem! Easily save the plan to your dashboard and come back to it anytime.

For more information and to use Navi's services, please visit www.yournavi.com.

About Navi

Navi is an independent and unbiased US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers consumers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless experience. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator, which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator, which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs. For more information, please visit www.yournavi.com.

