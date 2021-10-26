Xponent Power Introduces World's First Power Generating Solar Awning for the RV Industry New solar solution allows for extended off-grid camping without the need for gas-powered generators

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more RV owners go dry camping, there is an increasing need for off-grid power. To address this need, Xponent Power is releasing the first commercially available retractable solar awning for RVs, the Xpanse Solar Awning. Deployed at the push of a button, the compact Xpanse solar awning provides shade while simultaneously generating over 1.2kW of solar power to run onboard appliances. The Xpanse solar awning is compatible with most RVs and uses high-efficiency, rigid solar panels to enable extended off-grid adventures.

The Xpanse Awning is the only commercially available solar awning deployed at the push of a button, providing shade to RV users while simultaneously generating enough energy to power their off-grid adventures.

"Solar is the preferred source of power for RVs, but let's face it, roof space is limited. You're lucky if you can fit two or three large panels on the typical RV roof," said Xponent Power Founder Rohini Raghunathan. "Our research indicates that RV owners overwhelmingly want to go boondocking more often but are fundamentally limited by access to power. With the Xpanse Solar Awning, we are enabling RV owners to generate substantial power on the go so that they can go off-grid more often."

The Xpanse solar awning is compatible with electrical components used in traditional solar installations on RVs, including charge controllers, batteries, and inverters. The product, which can mount on either side of the vehicle, provides flexibility to RV owners who would like additional power but are not looking to replace an existing awning. It can also integrate with existing rooftop installations, extending the solar power generation capabilities beyond the roof of an RV.

Designed with a strong focus on quality and performance, the awning passed a series of rigorous tests that ensured its robustness. Additionally, the awning has built-in intelligence to detect adverse weather conditions and automatically retract itself to safety when needed.

"Traditional awnings that consist of a very large continuous piece of fabric experience huge wind uplift even at rather low wind speeds, very much like a sail. In contrast, the Xpanse solar awning has an innovative, patented design that creates small gaps between the solar panels when they are slightly retracted. These gaps allow wind to pass through, greatly reducing the wind uplift and making the awning intrinsically wind-tolerant. This means the awning can be kept open and produce power even at relatively high wind speeds,'' states Raghunathan. "What's especially great about this awning design is that it uses intelligence to detect wind speeds and to provide the necessary wind relief when needed."

Based in California, Xponent Power was founded by solar industry veteran Rohini Raghunathan and a team of experts that bring together deep and multi-disciplinary expertise in the solar and RV industries. The Xponent team is in talks with automotive and RV manufacturers to provide the Xpanse solar awning as a pre-installed option on their new vehicles.

"Xpanse is just the first step to creating more mobility-focused solar solutions. With this disruptive technology platform, we are transitioning solar from a traditionally static to a dynamic and intelligent system, thereby enabling widespread solar adoption in new markets," concludes Raghunathan. "We envision the adoption of our retractable solar technology platform in several diverse markets such as mobile medical, military, police, and emergency relief power, as well as tiny homes, apartments, and more."

Xponent is currently accepting pre-orders for the Xpanse solar awning. For more information, visit www.xponentpower.com



About Xponent Power

Xponent Power is a disruptive renewable energy company enabling widespread solar adoption in markets that cannot be served by traditional solar solutions. Addressing the power needs of the RV industry, Xponent Power offers Xpanse, a stylish, compact, and retractable solar awning for RVs.

Created by solar technology industry veterans, Xponent Power's versatile patented technology platform is poised to disrupt the status quo in the solar industry and enable a wide range of additional applications such as military, emergency relief, and residential power. For more information, please visit www.xponentpower.com .

