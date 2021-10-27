Staunch Moderates™ - Bigfoot "DJ Staunch" features Rapper Casanova Ace With Artists Jeffrey Skunk Baxter of Doobie Bros./Steely Dan, and CJ Vanston of Tears for Fears- -Release second single, "Staunch," off its debut hip hop album "The First Realm"

JUST APPROVED For GRAMMY NOMINATION Consideration - Best RAP Song- 'Socrates Café' From 'The First Realm Album Staunch Moderates™ - Bigfoot "DJ Staunch" features Rapper Casanova Ace With Artists Jeffrey Skunk Baxter of Doobie Bros./Steely Dan, and CJ Vanston of Tears for Fears- -Release second single, "Staunch," off its debut hip hop album "The First Realm"

ASPEN, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest single to be released by the Staunch Moderates™ Intellectual Movement is called "Staunch," a musical narrative of the movement's philosophy represented by its bigger than life mascot named "Staunch", an 8 foot tall Bigfoot character who embodies the movement's home base of Aspen. As a DJ, Staunch is also the face of the movement's musical endeavors, not only spinning its beats but also hosting concerts and marches to spread the word. A music video providing a visual storytelling of "Staunch," or "DJ Staunch" and his importance to the movement is also being released in tandem with the single. The first single from The First Realm album , "Socrates Café" is already being considered for a Grammy for Best Rap Song!

LINKS :

New Music Video 'Staunch' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmdhSaxble4

Entire Album 14 songs: 'The First Realm' https://soundcloud.com/noble-steed-music/sets/staunch-moderates-casanova-ace-dj-staunch-the-first-realm/s-lNN7NEqm80J

"Staunch" is the second single to be released from the movement's first music album "The First Realm." The single and the rest of the album were produced by Gregory T. Simmons, Ricardo Tolbert Meshach M. Lewis and rap star, Casanova Ace, at the legendary music studio Chicago Recording Company, where greatest musicians have recorded, including Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Sting, Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The single "Staunch" and the album's other 13 songs are a collection of theatrical storylines that can be likened to a current day 'Hamilton' musical. The stories in these songs cover what the Staunch Moderates movement is all about, the various big characters associated with it – including a number of iconic American personalities both liberal and conservative – and attempt to address today's political differences. As such, the album should be enjoyed in its entirety for the best experience.

Notable producers and musicians contributing include Jeffery Skunk Baxter, lead guitarist for the Doobie Brothers and founding member of Steely Dan and CJ Vanston, former keyboardist for Tears for Fears, who also collaborated with many of the greats throughout his career (the Dali Lama, Joe Cocker, Ringo Star,) and legendary singe/actress Mamie Van Doren, one of the famed "Three M's" of the 50's and 60's (alongside Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe). Known as the "First Lady of Rock-n-Roll," Van Doren was the first female to sing rock-n-roll in a Hollywood movie and in the song "Journey" she now takes on Rap.

Baxter and Vanston are non-political and are performing for their love of music.

The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement was founded by Gregory T. Simmons and Bo Persiko's belief that a new ideology was needed to address the intellectual and political divide that has taken hold of society leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election year. Their philosophy is rooted in the principle of addressing each other with moderation when confronting intellectual and political differences rather than with self-centered extremism.

The "Staunch" single and accompanying, DJ Staunch™" music video are available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Facebook Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, and YouTube, along with an additional 54 outlets globally.

