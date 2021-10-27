SilverSneakers Offers Innovative Virtual Programs, Expanded Premium Network in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, announced today that in 2022, SilverSneakers® will provide eligible members with a suite of virtual fitness, social engagement and mental enrichment offerings along with in-person classes for seniors at every fitness level. Participating Medicare Advantage plans will have access to an expanded customizable network of more than 22,000 fitness locations nationwide, an increase of 38%, including studio fitness options.

2022 SilverSneakers Benefits for Participating Health Plans

Broad and Flexible Fitness Network Options -- SilverSneakers will offer a customizable network of more than 22,000 fitness locations, including options for studio fitness from some of the most recognizable brands.

Virtual Fitness -- SilverSneakers members will have access to approximately 2,000 live with instructor classes per week in a variety of lengths and formats, as well as the SilverSneakers OnDemand library.

Social Engagement with Stitch – SilverSneakers will provide members in participating health plans with access to Stitch, a global social community where older adults may connect virtually and in person through group activities, events and discussion forums.

Healthy Aging Programs Beyond Fitness -- SilverSneakers continues to expand its premium healthy aging programming with classes and programs on topics such as nutrition, technology adoption, chronic condition management and stress relief delivered through the SilverSneakers Live platform. In addition, SilverSneakers will offer mental enrichment for seniors with opportunities to stay intellectually engaged and maintain brain health through virtual classes and activities.

"For nearly 30 years, SilverSneakers has improved the physical health of participants, but we also know that staying mentally engaged and socially connected are critical components of good health and longevity," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "We are committed to a premium member experience that includes customized offerings with the implementation of our new omnichannel marketing platform which will empower our vibrant senior community with a more engaging and personalized experience in 2022 and beyond. In addition, our expanded, customizable premium network will ensure that health plans can meet the needs and preferences of every member with options including national fitness chains, studios and boutiques, and community-based locations through our FLEX network."

SilverSneakers' virtual fitness options enables members to maintain physical activity and social engagement from home and when traveling. A recent SilverSneakers Pulse Survey of more than 1,000 members, found that about half of all respondents have participated in SilverSneakers virtual exercise. About 82 percent of all respondents plan to continue to use SilverSneakers virtual offerings in addition to visiting their local gym.

SilverSneakers has a 2021 Net Promoter Score of 83 – a measure of how likely SilverSneakers members are to recommend the program to their friends. SilverSneakers is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is offered through more than 70 health plans nationwide.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to nearly 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely Well™. We plan to become the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

