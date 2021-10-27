Pure Farmland™ Celebrates TigerMountain Foundation With $15,000 Donation Through Its Pure Growth Project

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Pure Farmland™ recognized TigerMountain Foundation (TMF) in Phoenix, Ariz. for its positive local impact with a check donation of $15,000. The contribution is part of the Pure Growth Project, an initiative launched by Pure Farmland in 2020 to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive and help increase access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide. TMF was selected as a grant recipient because of its mission to empower people by building community gardens, providing job skills and aiding workforce development through neighborhood revitalization with multi-ethnic and multi-generational initiatives.

Phoenix community garden receives grant to increase access to locally grown produce.

After receiving 103 applications from community gardens and farms across 29 states, 55 organizations were carefully selected to receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, providing a total of $125,000 in financial support to nurture these unique neighborhood spaces. In the spirit of continued growth, Pure Farmland increased its financial commitment by 25% this year in hopes of positively supporting as many green spaces as possible.

Pure Farmland joined TMF at an event to celebrate the organization's achievements and highlight the impact their hard work has on the community. The non-profit announced the grant will help fund Garden of Tomorrow, which is TMF's one-acre garden located in a food desert area in South Phoenix. Specifically, the funds will be used to expand a 10-year-old irrigation system in the garden. The upgrades will provide better water efficiency and enlarge the current irrigation system so additional garden beds can be added. A new trellising installation will also provide more shade to the garden beds, allowing for maximum growth of plants and preventing spoilage. The shade system will also help alleviate the extreme Arizona heat, encouraging more community participation in projects.

"We are so excited to be able to expand this program with the help of our community partners and Pure Farmland," said Darren Chapman, CEO and founder for TigerMountain Foundation.

Currently, more than 500 families directly benefit from the fresh fruits and vegetables harvest, while 10,000 more receive excess produce taken to various local farmers markets. The upgrades will increase food production by at least 25%.

"Pure Farmland is proud to bring this opportunity to TigerMountain Foundation so they can continue to empower members of challenged communities through initiatives that teach practical life skills to youth, adults and seniors, improving their lives and those around them," said Michael Merritt, senior director of marketing for Pure Farmland at Smithfield Foods. "It's incredibly inspiring to see the positive outcomes from the Pure Growth Project, including Garden of Tomorrow's programs that exemplify how far this type of financial support can go to help create long-lasting change in the community."

TMF engages roughly 2,400 volunteers annually and provides job skills and fresh produce to their families. In 2020, nearly 54,000 meals were provided to participants or to the public through food banks, farmers markets or referrals from collaborating organizations. TMF uses Asset Based Community Development to give the community a hand up, not a hand-out, offering educational sessions in financial literacy, owning your own business, food preparation, nutrition and wellness.

For more information, please visit puregrowthproject.com.

About Pure Farmland™

Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast links and patties, burger patties, meatballs, pre-seasoned protein starters, and dinner links and serves retail customers. Pure Farmland products are proudly crafted in the USA with soy protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TigerMountain Foundation (TMF)

TigerMountain Foundation (TMF) plants fruits & veggies while cultivating better communities. This is done through community garden volunteer work. Our multicultural, inter-generational Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) means we don't give a handout, we give the community a hand up.

Pure Farmland Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

Pure Growth Project Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

Garden of Tomorrow Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.