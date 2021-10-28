Communication Technology Services joins Samsung's Ascend Partner Program to deliver innovative, managed private wireless solutions for the enterprise

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services, LLC, (CTS) an in-building wireless managed service provider, announced a new partnership with Samsung Electronics America, a leading provider of smartphones and tablet computers. As a new member of the Samsung Ascend Partner Program for mobility solutions, CTS can now offer customers the most-recognized brand of ruggedized, secure mobile devices for frontline workers as part of its private wireless network solutions.

Both companies bring joint expertise in devices and networks to help customers solve their private wireless network challenges. Customers will receive expert consultative advice from both sides and coordinated post-sale support.

"At CTS, it is critical that we create partnerships that add value to our end customers," said Dean Fresonke, CTS Vice President of Channel Development. "The team at Samsung brings both industry-leading devices and application-specific knowledge that will help our customers be more successful with their private wireless network deployments." In addition, Rob Cerbone, CTS VP of Product Management and Marketing, said, "CTS will combine Samsung's industrial device portfolio with applications from other ecosystem partners to deliver tailored, integrated solutions for customers in different verticals such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing and logistics."

Samsung's devices will run on CTS's custom, carrier-grade, in-building connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators. The devices will be managed and secured by Samsung Knox, a combination of a proven security foundation and a mature suite of business solutions.

The Samsung devices below have MIL-STD and IP-68 ratings for 4.5-foot drop tests, along with proven resistance to dust, dirt, sand and water. CTS plans to offer the following:

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro- a rugged 10.1" tablet

Samsung Tab Active 3- a rugged, military-grade, 8" tablet

Samsung XCover Pro- a rugged, waterproof 6.3" smartphone

About CTS

CTS provides custom, carrier-grade, in-building and campus connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched. CTS only provides one solution: the one that's right for the customer. CTS is vendor agnostic, allowing customer requirements to drive the right design, using the right equipment, to fit each customer's specifications, anywhere across the country. From conception to construction to operations, CTS is the trusted connectivity partner.

For more information, visit https://www.cts1.com/.

