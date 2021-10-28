Grupo Elektra Announces Remarkable 1.5-Times Growth In EBITDA, To Ps.5,557 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

--Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.35,504 million--
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue grew 20%, to Ps.35,504 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,646 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,947 million, from Ps.27,438 million in the same period of 2020.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, compared to Ps.2,208 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,433 million this quarter, from Ps.281 million in the same period of 2020.

The company reported net income of Ps.999 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.


   3Q 2020

   3Q 2021

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$29,646

$35,504

$5,858

20%






EBITDA      

$2,208

$5,557

$3,349

----






Operating result

$281

$3,433

$3,152

----






Net result     

-$1,636

$999

$2,635

----






Net result per share

-$7.19

$4.39

$11.59

----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.


Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 25% growth in financial income and a 14% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.20,202 million, from Ps.16,188 million in the previous year — reflects a 29% increase in Banco Azteca México's income, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the expansion of activities of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,302 million, from Ps.13,457 million a year ago — results largely from solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which enhances business productivity and mobility of families — and telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increased number of users — commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales of the commercial business had an additional boost with the development of new stores with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows to maximize the customer's shopping experience. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 17%, to Ps.16,855 million, from Ps.14,380 million in the previous year, as a result of a 19% increase in commercial cost — consistent with higher revenue from merchandise sales — and an increase of 14% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.13,092 million practically unchanged from Ps.13,058 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating expenses, offset by reductions in personnel and advertising expenses. The stability in expenses, compared to the growing income in the period, reflects the implementation of strategies that effectively enhance the operating efficiency of the company.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, from Ps.2,208 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,433 million, compared to Ps.281 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.469 million in other financial results, which reflects a 3% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 5% decrease a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.1,139 million in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.999 million, from a loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,505 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to Ps.25,731 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,476 million, from Ps.5,358 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2021, was Ps.25,029 million, compared to Ps.20,373 million a year ago.

As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.

On the other hand, during the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.

As of September 30, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.104,639 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.35 times.



As of September 30 2020

As of September 30 2021

        Change


Ps.

%














Cash and cash equivalents

$5,358

$7,476

2,118

40%


Marketable financial instruments

38,774

34,734

(4,041)

(10%)


Inventories

14,200

19,130

4,930

35%


Accounts receivables

47,088

58,408

11,320

24%


Other current assets

3,655

5,167

1,512

41%


Investments in shares

35,686

38,189

2,503

7%


Fixed assets

7,695

7,406

(290)

(4%)


Right of use assets

8,556

8,700

144

2%


Other assets

1,543

2,757

1,215

79%








Total assets

$162,555

$181,967

$19,412

12%








Short-term debt

$11,356

$14,450

3,095

27%


Suppliers

9,184

8,374

(810)

(9%)


Other short-term liabilities

13,853

12,967

(886)

(6%)


Long-term debt

14,375

18,055

3,680

26%


Differed taxes

10,217

12,284

2,066

20%


Other long-term debt

9,470

11,198

1,728

18%








Total liabilities

$68,455

$77,328

$8,874

13%








Stakeholder´s equity

$94,100

$104,639

$10,539

11%








Liabilities and equity

$162,555

$181,967

$19,412

12%

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2021, grew 10%, to Ps.129,929 million, from Ps.118,026 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of this period, compared to 5.1% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.111,888 million, from Ps.99,395 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, compared to 5.1% the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.180,609 million, compared to Ps.176,535 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.177,908 million, from Ps.170,634 million from the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.6 times, strengthens the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.8%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,400 points of contact, compared to 6,945 units the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to the closure of 280 contact points in Latin America, largely derived from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the closure of 249 contact points of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 20 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.

The company has 4,762 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,272 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 19%, to Ps.102,957 million, from Ps.86,844 million registered in the same period of 2020, driven by a 28% growth in sales of the commercial business and 12% in financial business income.

EBITDA was Ps.16,076 million, compared to Ps.5,687 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.9,989 million, from an operating loss of Ps.281 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2021, a net income of Ps.10,996 million was recorded, compared to a loss of Ps.5,031 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to loss in the previous year.


   9M 2020

   9M 2021

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$86,844

$102,957

$16,112

19%






EBITDA      

$5,687

$16,076

$10,389

----






Operating profit

 

Net result     

$(281)

 

  $(5,031)

    $9,989

 

  $10,996

  $10,270

 

  $16,027

----

 

----






Net resul per share

$(22.10)

$48.40

$70.50

----






Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Salinas


Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167


Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx  


rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx  


Press Relations:



Luciano Pascoe



Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553



lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx 













GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























3Q20


3Q21


Change














Financial income

16,188

55%


20,202

57%


4,013

25%



Commercial income

13,457

45%


15,302

43%


1,845

14%



Income

29,646

100%


35,504

100%


5,858

20%














Financial cost

5,138

17%


5,849

16%


711

14%



Commercial cost

9,242

31%


11,006

31%


1,765

19%



Costs

14,380

49%


16,855

47%


2,475

17%














Gross income

15,266

51%


18,649

53%


3,383

22%














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

13,058

44%


13,092

37%


34

0%














EBITDA

2,208

7%


5,557

16%


3,349

100%














Depreciation and amortization

2,009

7%


2,132

6%


123

6%














Depreciation right of use asset


0%



0%


-

0%














Other income, net

(82)

0%


(8)

0%


73

90%














Operating income

281

1%


3,433

10%


3,152

100%














Comprehensive financial result:











     Interest income

231

1%


242

1%


11

5%



     Interest expense

(849)

-3%


(867)

-2%


(18)

-2%



     Foreign exchange gain, net

47

0%


65

0%


18

38%



     Monetary loss

-

0%


-

0%


-

----



     Other financial results, net

(1,961)

-7%


(1,492)

-4%


469

24%




(2,532)

-9%


(2,052)

-6%


480

19%














Participation  in  the  net  income of











CASA and other associated companies

63

0%


24

0%


(39)

-62%














(Loss) income before income tax

(2,188)

-7%


1,405

4%


3,593

----














Income tax

735

2%


(404)

-1%


(1,139)

----














(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(1,453)

-5%


1,001

3%


2,454

----














Result from discontinued operations

(183)

-1%


(2)

0%


181

99%














Impairment of intangible assets


0%



0%


-

----














Consolidated net (loss) income

(1,636)

-6%


999

3%


2,635

----
























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























9M20


9M21


Change














Financial income

51,851

60%


58,217

57%


6,367

12%



Commercial income

34,994

40%


44,740

43%


9,746

28%



Income

86,844

100%


102,957

100%


16,112

19%














Financial cost

20,409

24%


16,325

16%


(4,084)

-20%



Commercial cost

23,128

27%


31,884

31%


8,757

38%



Costs

43,536

50%


48,209

47%


4,673

11%














Gross income

43,308

50%


54,748

53%


11,440

26%














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

37,621

43%


38,672

38%


1,051

3%














EBITDA

5,687

7%


16,076

16%


10,389

100%














Depreciation and amortization

6,037

7%


6,194

6%


157

3%














Other loss (income), net

(69)

0%


(106)

0%


(37)

-54%














Operating (loss) income

(281)

0%


9,989

10%


10,270

----














Comprehensive financial result:











     Interest income

739

1%


620

1%


(119)

-16%



     Interest expense

(2,732)

-3%


(2,782)

-3%


(50)

2%



     Foreign exchange gain, net

2,489

3%


309

0%


(2,179)

-88%



     Other financial results, net

(6,039)

-7%


7,618

7%


13,657

----




(5,543)

-6%


5,766

6%


11,309

----














Participation  in  the  net  income of











CASA and other associated companies

(696)

-1%


45

0%


742

----














(Loss) income before income tax

(6,521)

-8%


15,800

15%


22,321

----














Income tax

2,044

2%


(4,673)

-5%


(6,717)

----














(loss) income before discontinued operations

(4,478)

-5%


11,126

11%


15,604

----














Result from discontinued operations

(554)

-1%


(130)

0%


423

76%














Consolidated net (loss) income

(5,031)

-6%


10,996

11%


16,027

----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES






CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra












Change













At September 30, 2020


At September 30, 2021














Cash and cash equivalents

5,358

30,343

35,701


7,476

29,399

36,875


1,174

3%












Marketable financial instruments

9,689

85,492

95,182


7,233

112,619

119,852


24,670

26%












Performing loan portfolio

-

67,154

67,154


-

75,574

75,574


8,420

13%

Total past-due loans

-

5,061

5,061


-

5,057

5,057


(3)

0%

Gross loan portfolio

-

72,214

72,214


-

80,631

80,631


8,417

12%












Allowance for credit risks

-

8,885

8,885


-

12,257

12,257


3,372

38%












Loan portfolio, net

-

63,329

63,329


-

68,374

68,374


5,045

8%












Inventories

14,200

-

14,200


19,130

-

19,130


4,930

35%












Other current assets

16,763

13,152

29,914


18,032

11,044

29,076


(838)

-3%












Total current assets

46,009

192,316

238,326


51,871

221,436

273,307


34,982

15%












Financial instruments

29,085

159

29,244


27,501

50

27,551


(1,693)

-6%












Performing loan portfolio

-

44,857

44,857


-

48,213

48,213


3,356

7%

Total past-due loans

-

955

955


-

1,085

1,085


130

14%

Gross loan portfolio

-

45,812

45,812


-

49,298

49,298


3,486

8%












Allowance for credit risks

-

1,559

1,559


-

1,996

1,996


437

28%












Loan portfolio

-

44,253

44,253


-

47,302

47,302


3,049

7%












Other non-current assets

19,921

189

20,110


32,590

313

32,902


12,792

64%

Investment in shares

1,300

-

1,300


1,879

-

1,879


579

45%

Property, furniture, equipment and











  investment in stores, net

7,695

8,141

15,836


7,406

8,138

15,543


(293)

-2%

Intangible assets

508

7,753

8,261


519

7,213

7,733


(529)

-6%

Right of use asset

8,556

1,763

10,318


8,488

2,462

10,950


632

6%

Other assets

1,034

8,979

10,013


2,238

6,192

8,430


(1,583)

-16%

TOTAL ASSETS

114,109

263,553

377,662


132,492

293,106

425,598


47,936

13%























Demand and term deposits

-

176,535

176,535


-

180,609

180,609


4,074

2%

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

21,424

21,424


-

43,657

43,657


22,232

104%

Short-term debt

11,127

617

11,744


14,450

102

14,553


2,809

24%

Leasing

2,087

977

3,065


1,412

1,104

2,516


(549)

-18%

Short-term liabilities with cost

13,214

199,554

212,768


15,863

225,471

241,334


28,566

13%












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

20,194

13,600

33,794


19,700

15,218

34,918


1,124

3%

Short-term liabilities without cost

20,194

13,600

33,794


19,700

15,218

34,918


1,124

3%












Total short-term liabilities

33,408

213,154

246,562


35,563

240,690

276,252


29,690

12%












Long-term debt

14,337

20

14,357


18,055

14

18,069


3,712

26%

Leasing

7,469

928

8,398


8,039

1,325

9,363


965

11%

Long-term liabilities with cost

21,807

949

22,755


26,094

1,338

27,432


4,677

21%












Long-term liabilities without cost

12,218

2,026

14,244


15,443

1,831

17,274


3,031

21%












Total long-term liabilities

34,024

2,975

36,999


41,537

3,170

44,707


7,708

21%












TOTAL LIABILITIES

67,432

216,129

283,561


77,100

243,859

320,959


37,398

13%












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,677

47,424

94,100


55,392

49,246

104,639


10,539

11%























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

114,109

263,553

377,662


132,492

293,106

425,598


47,936

13%


INFRASTRUCTURE














3Q20


3Q21


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,141

16%


1,146

18%


5

0%

Salinas y Rocha

37

1%


36

1%


(1)

-3%

Banco Azteca

1,846

27%


1,854

29%


8

0%

Freestanding branches

1,754

25%


1,726

27%


(28)

-2%

Total

4,778

69%


4,762

74%


(16)

0%










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

192

3%


107

2%


(85)

-44%

Banco Azteca

379

5%


206

3%


(173)

-46%

Freestanding branches

75

1%


53

1%


(22)

-29%

Total

646

9%


366

6%


(280)

-43%










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

1,521

22%


1,272

20%


(249)

-16%

Total

1,521

22%


1,272

20%


(249)

-16%










TOTAL

6,945

100%


6,400

100%


(545)

-8%





































Floor space (m²)

1,528

100%


1,456

100%


(73)

-5%




























Employees









Mexico

64,058

86%


59,720

88%


(4,338)

-7%

Central and South America

7,157

10%


5,283

8%


(1,874)

-26%

North America

3,428

5%


2,980

4%


(448)

-13%

Total employees

74,643

100%


67,983

100%


(6,660)

-9%

