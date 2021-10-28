Oatey Co. Promotes Nicole Fournier to Vice President, Leading Retail Business Unit

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the promotion of Nicole Fournier to Vice President, Retail Business Unit. With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and sales strategy, Fournier joined Oatey in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Keeney Mfg., where she worked for nearly 15 years. During her tenure with Oatey and Keeney, Fournier has served in a variety of leadership positions supporting the retail business.

Most recently, Fournier served as Oatey's Director, Retail Channel, accountable for leading new product development; establishing product, brand and positioning strategies in the retail market space; and supporting the retail sales teams. As Vice President, Retail Business Unit, Fournier will lead Oatey's retail division, which also includes ongoing support for the Keeney brand. In addition to her continued responsibility for product and channel marketing, Fournier will now lead the retail sales function.

"Nicole's extensive marketing and sales strategy background and significant experience with Oatey's retail customers position her well to lead our retail business unit," says Michelle Newland, President, Retail & International. "In addition, she is an influential leader with a unique ability to drive her internal team's success. I am confident that her leadership will help Oatey continue to deliver the quality and partnership our customers have come to expect."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

