Consumer-Driven Innovation in 2021: Consumer Expectations are Shifting and Opportunities for Innovation Abound

Consumer-Driven Innovation in 2021: Consumer Expectations are Shifting and Opportunities for Innovation Abound

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) conducted its second annual consumer survey to understand how consumer purchasing behaviors, perceptions, and needs have evolved in 2021.

CapTech Ventures, Inc.

Consumers have adopted new behaviors made possible by tech and these behaviors will impact businesses in the long term.

Key Takeaways



Spending is Back, but with an Eye Toward the Future and a Focus on Essentials: Consumers have maintained a permanent shift in prioritizing their spending on essentials; however, in the past six months, spending on non-essential items has increased.

Non-essential spending increased 7% from 2020 to 2021

Travel increased 25% from 2020-2021

Being Accessible and Inclusive Has a Significant Influence on Purchasing: With less emphasis on health standards, being accessible and inclusive have become important factors.

64% ranked a business being inclusive and accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities, as influential on purchasing decisions

The Price Must be Right, But Availability and Trusted Brands Are Also Valued: Consumers continue to look for alternative shopping methods and tech solutions for everyday activities.

83% said price was a top influencing purchasing factor, while 55% rank trusted brand as a top influencing purchasing factor

69% are influenced by discounting or waiting shipping/delivery fees

Digital Savviness & Consumption Are Here to Stay: Streaming entertainment, ordering online, and mobile phone usage have all continued to increase from pre-pandemic use – potentially indicating a permanent shift in behavior.

66% would like to continue shopping online

45% would like to continue using curbside pickup or drive up using an app



Innovative Technologies Continue to Meet Changing Needs: Consumers are interested in continued and future usage of technologies like online chat, virtual appointments, and paying with a smart device.

Almost half of consumers used live chat and made a virtual appointment in the last six months

Personalization and Convenience Drive Data Sharing: Compared to other purchasing influencers like availability and cost, consumers are less interested in personalization; however, consumers are willing to exchange data for a more personalized experience.

45% of consumers have used personalized correspondence, sales, ads, and product recommendations when making a purchasing decision

49% of consumers are willing to share data in exchange for discounts, perks, & convenience

Key Quote

"We learned that personalization, accessibility, inclusivity, and innovation are key purchasing influencers as we approach 2022. Consumers have adopted new behaviors made possible by technology and these behaviors will likely continue to impact businesses in the long term," Vinnie Schoenfelder, CTO, CapTech.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted in September 2021 using a statistically significant national census-based population sample via SurveyMonkey. It is representative of the general U.S. population.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations needed to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

Media Relations Contact

Mary Everette Cann

917-923-6673

mcann@captechconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CapTech