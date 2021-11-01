enVerid Systems' Award-Winning HLR 100M Sorbent Air Cleaner Helps Existing Buildings Improve Indoor Air Quality and Reduce Carbon Emissions

WESTWOOD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality solutions, announced that its HLR® 100M has been selected as the Product of the Year in the HVAC Category by Consulting-Specifying Engineer's readers' choice 2021 Product of The Year program. Due to its smaller size and ease of installation, the HLR 100M broadens the range of buildings that can benefit from enVerid's award-winning air cleaning, energy efficiency technology.

The HLR 100M is the newest member of enVerid's family of HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) air cleaning systems, which derive their name from their ability to substantially reduce the energy load of HVAC systems. The HLR 100M offers an easy and cost-effective way to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from indoor air to achieve indoor air quality (IAQ) goals including LEED and WELL certification. Like enVerid's other HLR modules, the HLR 100M is fully compliant with ASHRAE's IAQ Procedure, thus enabling energy savings in many new construction applications and in retrofit applications where its small size makes it an easy fit.

The innovative technology at the core of all HLR products is enVerid's Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™). enVerid's SVT has been recognized for its ability to improve IAQ while reducing ventilation energy consumption and HVAC system first costs. enVerid's SVT is designed to capture ozone and a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in buildings, including formaldehyde. When deployed in enVerid's 200 series HLR modules, SVT is also able to remove carbon dioxide from indoor air. By combining any of enVerid's HLR modules with the ASHRAE Standard 62.1 IAQ Procedure, SVT not only safely cleans indoor air but also reduces the need to condition vast amounts of outside air to achieve good IAQ, saving up to 40% in annual HVAC energy consumption and lowering a building's energy use intensity and carbon emissions.

"The twin priorities of improving IAQ and reducing buildings' energy use intensity is driving a surge in HVAC retrofits across the existing stock of commercial and institutional buildings," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "Building managers increasingly recognize that the old paradigm of depending on large amounts of outside air to address indoor pollutants is not sustainable, especially in hot, humid, and cold climates. Moreover, it runs counter to the need to make buildings more resilient to polluted outside air, as we saw with the recent wildfires in the west which also impacted air quality in the eastern U.S. The solution is a 'clean first' approach where we clean the conditioned indoor air of all the indoor-generated pollutants and add enough outside air to maintain building pressure. Our Sorbent Ventilation Technology enables this approach and delivers the desired IAQ more efficiently so buildings can achieve Sustainable IAQ."

"Historically, there has been a tug of war between indoor air quality and energy efficiency, and the building world has long considered these objectives to be mutually exclusive," said Drew Morrison, Energy Engineer at Slipstream, a non-profit focused on advancing climate solutions. "We have tested and validated Sorbent Ventilation Technology in use at a large office tower in Chicago. Our detailed measurement and verification of both energy and IAQ metrics over many months confirmed that sorbent air cleaning can substitute for outdoor air ventilation, leading to energy savings. In fact, we were able to show that offsetting 40% of the outside air requirement with cleaned indoor air allowed for a 25% reduction in peak cooling demand without negatively impacting IAQ."

There is growing awareness that exposing students and office and warehouse workers to building environments that contain high levels of VOCs emitted from building materials, furniture, and equipment negatively impacts their productivity and general health. Additionally, relying on outside air to dilute indoor-generated contaminants can be counterproductive. According to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report, over 40% of Americans are breathing unhealthy outdoor air, whether from ozone or particulate matter from pollution or wildfires.

The HLR 100M is designed for simple indoor installation with a wide variety of HVAC systems. The new module does not require exhaust ductwork and has a small footprint and wide range of installation orientations including stacking and hanging individually or in clusters. Ideal for low-density retrofit applications where space is constrained, the HLR 100M captures all the indoor contaminants of concern identified in the ASHRAE Standard 62.1 User's Manual. Air cleaning effectiveness for the full range of ASHRAE contaminants of concern has been validated based on ASHRAE Standard 145.2 and 52.2 testing at independent third-party labs.

enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, helps buildings achieve air quality goals, save money and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Its flagship HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) modules are award-winning air cleaners that deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. For new HVAC systems, HLR modules also enable immediate capital cost savings. At the core of all HLR modules is enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™), uniquely designed to capture gaseous contaminants that degrade indoor environmental quality. enVerid's HEPA air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination, including viruses, from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. Its air cleaning products are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

