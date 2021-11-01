Northstar Selects BBA as Consulting Engineering Firm to Conduct Detailed Engineering Design of Modular Facility to be Deployed Across Expansion Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") and BBA Engineering Ltd. ("BBA") are pleased to jointly announce that following a competitive Request for Proposal ("RFP") bid process, as previously announced on August 17, 2021, Northstar has selected BBA as the engineering firm to complete the detailed independent engineering design of the modular facility to be rolled out as part of Northstar's expansion plan across Canada and the United States. The engineering design will deliver the modular design template for the Company's projected additional processing facilities to recover liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber from discarded single-use asphalt shingles. BBA has also committed to provide ongoing engineering optimization support at both the Empower Facility in Delta, BC and at the Company's next processing facility.

The modular design template to be completed by BBA will be based on Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction Separation Technology ("BEST"), which recently proved its commercialization potential through completed commissioning runs at the Company's Empower Facility in Delta, BC. The new design will both further scale and optimize the process to provide a simplified, turn-key operational facility that has the potential to be quickly placed into production in municipalities across Canada and the United States.

Aidan Mills, CEO of Northstar, stated, "The recent completion of our commission runs proves the commercialization of Northstar's proprietary process design technology. We can now move to increase the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of that design for our expansion facilities, which is why we are extremely excited to have secured an engineering partnership with BBA. BBA has successfully completed hundreds of sustainable engineering projects with a great track record of delivering engineering studies on schedule and on budget. We look forward to BBA executing the detailed engineering design of our expansion facility and look forward to their ongoing optimization support as we seek to rapidly expand our operations across Canada and the United States. BBA's team of high-level engineering staff will be an excellent asset for us on our national rollout program."

Christophe Desage, Executive Director of Western Canada Operations for BBA, stated, "BBA is very excited about the opportunity to partner with Northstar on a project that will reduce environmental impacts and foster the development of a circular economy. Our team is committed to making a difference in improving industrial processes. BBA brings years of experience in helping clients transition from pilot plants to commercial plants with these important green technology initiatives."



BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for over 40 years. Today, its engineering, environmental and commissioning experts team up to quickly and accurately pinpoint the needs of industrial and institutional clients. The firm's expertise is recognized in the Energy and Natural Resources industry. With 15 offices in Canada and internationally (Chile) offering clients local support and field presence, BBA is recognized for providing some of the industry's most innovative, sustainable and reliable engineering solutions and strategic advisory services.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar's mission is to be the leading shingle material recovery provider in North America.

