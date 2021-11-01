Red Robin Hiring Day Announced For November 4

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will host a Red Robin Hiring Day on Thursday, November 4, 2021, to encourage potential Team Members across the country to learn more about the brand and interview for open positions. Over 400 Red Robin restaurants across the country will be participating from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time to account for any after-school participants, as Red Robin is now inviting those 17 years and older to apply for select positions. Prospective Team Members can schedule interviews on Red Robin's dedicated website; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.

Red Robin's Team Members have been an integral part of the brand's success throughout the years, and the brand is excited to extend the opportunity to younger job seekers age 17 years or older where they can apply for positions such as line cooks, hosts/hostesses, dishwashers and more. Red Robin continues to prioritize its Team Members through the many benefits provided including competitive wages, scheduling to accommodate life needs, employee discounts and more. Career growth also remains a top priority at Red Robin, as many Team Members started at entry level positions and have since moved up to a corporate management role. A brand known for its guest-centric approach and creating meaningful connections at its restaurants, Red Robin looks forward to welcoming new Team Members to the brand's fun-loving and uplifting atmosphere.

For more information on careers at Red Robin, please visit https://www.redrobin.com/pages/careers/. Those interested in scheduling an interview at their nearest Red Robin for the November 4 Red Robin Hiring Day can visit https://www.redrobinhiringday.com/.

