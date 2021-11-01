RideAlong To Provide School Transportation for Chicago Public Schools Students RideAlong continues to see growth, enter new markets as a solution for districts facing school bus shortages nationwide

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RideAlongNow Inc., a leader in safe and dependable transportation services for families, today announced that the company will provide student transportation for Chicago Public Schools (CPS). RideAlong's solution offers an alternative to school bus transportation.

Families in Chicago will be matched with dependable, safe drivers who will work with the school district and students' caregivers to meet the needs of the communities. The drivers are regular, recurring transportation providers for the families they support.

"It's our honor to be called upon by Chicago Public Schools to provide a solution for safe, reliable, transparent student transportation," said RideAlong Co-Founder and COO Christine Kennedy. "The school bus shortage is impacting students coast-to-coast. RideAlong's drivers put students first, meeting all mandates and following strict health and safety protocols. They are looking forward to supporting Chicago families with school transportation services."

All drivers are fully vetted to ensure they meet RideAlong's rigorous employee standards.

"We have explored many potential solutions to safely transport our Chicago Public Schools students to and from school, and are confident RideAlong will provide our students and their families with safe and reliable transportation services," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

RideAlong's model is unique in the marketplace. Drivers are employees, not contractors, who live in and around the communities they serve. As RideAlong enters markets to serve new families and schools, the company creates new jobs with above-average hourly wages, benefits including 401K, and training. Moreover, families rely on the consistency of the same driver day-to-day, and have added peace of mind with the ability to track their child's whereabouts through access to GPS technology provided by RideAlong.

To ensure everyone's safety, drivers and students are required to wear masks at all times in the vehicles and follow local school district and CDC guidelines.

About RideAlong

Founded by parents in 2019 to support one community's need in the wake of challenges with local bussing options, in its first year of operations, RideAlong grew to provide access to education and extracurriculars across the country. A safe and dependable managed transportation alternative for young riders, RideAlong provides door-to-door pick-up and drop-off services between home and school, afterschool activities and more. For more information, visit ridealongnow.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

