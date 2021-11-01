Wolters Kluwer Propels Legal Workflow into the Future with Launch of VitalLaw™

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced the launch of VitalLaw, a new and expanded version of the award-winning platform formerly known as Cheetah. VitalLaw features a new dashboard that includes comprehensive federal and state laws and regulations for all 50 states, including the dates when future laws and regulations will become effective. With this launch, Wolters Kluwer is expanding its primary source content by more than 40% to provide more comprehensive support for legal professionals to gain actionable insights and enable a streamlined workflow at the point of need.

"We are committed to developing digital solutions that empower our customers to bring deep impact to their organizations and their clients in this quickly changing environment by leveraging expert analysis, actionable information, and intelligent tools," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With the launch of VitalLaw, our customers will have access to solutions that enrich the entire legal process, enabling faster answers and deeper insights to drive to greater efficiency and better outcomes for their clients."

The new Laws & Regs Dashboard will provide customers with more consistent and current updating of laws and regulations in addition to expert content in key practice areas. This innovative tool provides legal professionals with the ability to advise their clients and organizations on the impact of all applicable state and federal laws and regulations in the United States to ensure compliance. Combined with VitalLaw's deep expertise, the dashboard empowers users to save time by providing comprehensive solutions all in one place. With the addition of this customer-driven dashboard, the solution will encompass a broad range of timely and actionable content that will help meet attorneys' needs today and help firms advise their clients on future statutory and regulatory risks.

In addition to the new dashboard, VitalLaw is being offered as a destination site that includes news, thought leadership, and other information such as selected caselaw outside of the subscription paywall. Wolters Kluwer will also transition the delivery of its news stories, including its "Dailies," to VitalLaw.com.

"Our goal is that VitalLaw will become an important source of information for both subscribers and non-subscribers alike," Crutchfield added. "In addition to new content and functionality, VitalLaw is reflective of Wolters Kluwer's mission to invest in solutions that provide value, actionable insights, and greater efficiency to our customers at the point of need."

Powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content, VitalLaw includes expert analysis in 38 practice areas, including Capital Markets & Securities, Tax, Labor and Employment, and others. Built with customers' needs in mind, the solution is designed to streamline the research workflow with advanced browsing, searching, and collaborating capabilities. The user-friendly platform helps professionals to complete tasks in less time without sacrificing accuracy. In addition, the solution gives legal professionals access to tools that make the legal research process faster and more intuitive, enabling automation of routine legal tasks to reduce non-billable hours.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

