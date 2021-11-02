AllMed Announces Dr. Micah Hoffman as Behavioral Health Medical Director

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced that Micah Hoffman, MD, DABPN, FAPA, has joined as Behavioral Health Medical Director. Dr. Hoffman brings direct experience as a peer reviewer for psychiatric healthcare and as an educator of behavioral health providers.

Dr. Micah Hoffman

"At AllMed, we are committed to helping patients receive the most clinically appropriate care for their mental and behavioral health conditions," said Maridy McGinnis, AllMed President and CEO. "Dr. Hoffman's understanding of recent changes in behavioral health and his direct experience with the challenges clinicians face, will be instrumental in our ability to provide appropriate support to our clients ensuring patients receive appropriate care in a timely fashion."

Dr. Hoffman is a board-certified adult psychiatrist with specialty training in treatment-refractory mood disorders. Following the completion of his undergraduate studies and research in molecular biology and the genetics predisposing the development of melanoma, Dr. Hoffman went on to study at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, receiving his doctorate of medicine. While at Jefferson, he participated in research surrounding anticoagulated patients and gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding with the Department of Cardiology at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. Dr. Hoffman then completed his residency in psychiatry, and held the Chief Resident position, at the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA.

Dr. Hoffman brings to AllMed his extensive expertise across the behavioral health spectrum, ranging from inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization (PHP) and outpatient levels of care. He continues to provide care to patients in the Los Angeles area. Additionally, he has an extensive medical-legal consultation practice, specializing in civil litigation and medical malpractice defense, as well as focusing on quality measures in the delivery of psychiatric healthcare for insurance carriers.

"I am excited to join AllMed and to pair my experience in mental and behavioral health, with my knowledge of healthcare delivery and payor systems," said Dr. Micah Hoffman, AllMed Behavioral Health Medical Director. "I look forward to partnering with clients to ensure AllMed meets the evolving needs of their behavioral health members and clinical staff to deliver timely and optimal care."

Dr. Hoffman will collaborate with Dr. Kathryn Kolonic, AllMed Vice President and Medical Director, in expanding the available behavioral health services specialties. He will also be a clinical leader and mentor to the AllMed network of psychiatrists and psychologies; developing customized training materials and staying up to date on legislative and clinical practice changes that may impact clients and patients.

