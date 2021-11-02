BBG Promotes Two Executives In Leadership Team Reorganization, Appoints CTO

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent national valuation and assessment real estate services firm, today announced the promotion of two senior executives in a reorganization of its leadership team and the appointment of its chief technology officer.

BBG promotes Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to President of Assessment.

The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of Assessment and Senior Managing Director Grant Griffin, MAI, to a new position as President of Valuation.

Mr. Britain has served in the commercial real estate services industry for more than 25 years. Before his promotion to this role, Mr. Britain has served as BBG's Chief Operating Officer since 2019. Mr. Britain has also has served in various other capacities including Chief Financial Officer and Advisor to the Board for the firm. Prior to BBG, Mr. Britain has served in senior-level finance and operational roles with other real estate companies.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Griffin was responsible for overseeing and expanding the firm's Southeastern operations. With more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate valuation and advisory services, Mr. Griffin has deep experience in multifamily, industrial, retail, office, hospitality and other property types.

BBG also named Frank Deutschmann as the firm's Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position for the firm needed to support growth and guide the significant investment in technology and security underway at BBG.

Bringing a wealth of experience in financial technology, Mr. Deutschmann has served as a head of product management and CTO for multiple companies. Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Deutschmann was a Product Manager for enterprise solutions provider T-REX's warehouse lending analytical product. In this role, he led the development of the company's suite of analytics and reporting products for loan warehouse credit line lenders and borrowers.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Deutschmann held senior-level technology positions at investment firm Blackrock and other influential Wall Street firms. He also holds a number of technology patents

These executive appointments realign the leadership team to meet growing demand for BBG's comprehensive due diligence services.

In the past year, BBG has opened nine offices across the country. The firm currently has 46 offices and over 550 employees. Also during this period, the firm completed two acquisitions, launched new practice groups and hired some of the best talent in the industry.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, commented on the appointments: "BBG has made tremendous strides as the nation's largest independent valuation and assessment commercial real estate services firm. Our reputation for producing the best possible client outcomes is the direct result of a highly talented staff dedicated to successfully achieving strategic initiatives," Mr. Roach said. "In order to maintain this high level of client service and firm-wide growth, it's essential that we continue to expand our leadership team to meet these goals. We greatly appreciate Bill and Grant for their hard work and devotion in helping the firm attain its current level of success. We look forward to their valuable contributions in their new roles of creating new and exciting growth opportunities for the firm."

Mr. Roach also commented on Mr. Deutschmann's appointment: "We are thrilled with Frank joining our leadership team as CTO. His vast experience in the technology and financial sectors will give us a great advantage in offering market-leading technology solutions that will significantly benefit our client base and help take us to the next level in our future growth."

About BBG .

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 46 offices in key US markets and more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

BBG promotes Senior Managing Director Grant Griffin, MAI, to President of Valuation.

BBG appoints Frank Deutschmann as Chief Technology Officer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBG