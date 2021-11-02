Bell Techlogix featured in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an industry leader in managed services, announced today recognition for its digital workplace services offerings by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Bell Techlogix is among an elite group of 39 U.S. managed services providers featured in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services and Solutions Report released today.

The ISG report highlights current market positioning of participating providers of workplace strategy transformation services. Based on multi-phased research and analysis, providers are categorized in each quadrant as a Leader, Product & Market Challenger, and Contender.

Bell Techlogix was ranked in three categories: Rising Star in the Mid-Market Quadrant, and Product Challenger in both the Large Accounts and Public Sector Quadrants.

As a Rising Star, Bell Techlogix was recognized for its rapid growth due to its Accelerate platform, which leverages industry leading tools such as ServiceNow, Ansible, NICE CXOne, and Bell Techlogix' SmartInsights analytics offering. ISG cited Bell Techlogix' advancements in automation, analytics, Future of Work Services portfolio, and public service capabilities as some of the reasons it is a powerful contender, or Product Challenger, for Managed Digital Workplace Services - Large Accounts and Public Sector quadrants.

Comments about Bell Techlogix in the ISG Report include:

"Bell Techlogix offers a strong agile and executive-level relationship approach that helps it deal with complicated procurements, complex regulations, rigid terms and conditions and restrictive controls."

"Bell Techlogix provides analytics capabilities with predictive analytics and proactive monitoring solutions leveraging data integration, hosting, big data, analytics and business-as-usual (BAU) support."

"The company offers services to manage the entire workplace technology lifecycle. It also supports wider IT operations and IT asset management leveraging its infrastructure services."

"We are honored to be recognized by ISG for our rapid growth and delivery of efficient, customized, and integrated digital workplace solutions," said Bell Techlogix CEO Ron Frankenfield. "As organizations adapt their strategies in this evolving business climate, Bell Techlogix is committed to providing innovative, tailored solutions that drive growth, productivity, and efficiency."

View the ISG reports here.

