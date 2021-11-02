Boston-Founded Hello Raye Makes Interior Design Seamless

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern, contemporary, minimalist – no matter the style or idea for a home or business space, taking an interior design project to reality has never been easier with the help of Hello Raye. The digital curated marketplace offers pieces from around the world, allowing interior designers and architects to make their clients' visions come to life with just a click.

Hello Raye is a tech-enabled marketplace connecting individuals from the architecture and interior design profession to furniture brands and their dealers around the world. (PRNewsfoto/Hello Raye)

Organized as an online directory, Hello Raye features a growing catalog of 52,000 unique products from over 400 furniture, fixture and equipment brands. Each piece is accompanied by a Building Information Modeling (BIM) or Computer-aided Design (CAD) brand or specification keyword. Users can pull their favorites into a personalized concept board with the option to also upload their own materials and models, both commercial and residential, from elsewhere on the Internet. The tool showcases clients' rooms and designs tailored to their taste for projects big or small.

"Having previously been on the buying side for interior design in the corporate world, Hello Raye was born out of the painstaking process of understanding what exactly goes into these projects as well as knowing the value of quality furniture," said Hello Raye founder, Brian Chiou. "We have a continued goal to make the industry a bit more transparent as well as streamlined in order to increase the number of overall customers that utilize these types of services for their projects."

Besides helping clients, Hello Raye also provides the added benefit of bringing more eyes to lesser-known brands. With recommendation and discovery functions using machine learning, each piece is neatly categorized by way of a detailed description and dimensions along with the option to request a quote, type of finishes and materials, and overall lead time. Hello Raye offers a 14-day free trial for sellers, with discounted CGI creation and 3D model services included within a base subscription. Designer accounts are free of charge. For more information, visit www.helloraye.com.

