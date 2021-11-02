TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ilias Konstantopoulos, CEO of the Great Gulf Group, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Borgatti as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this role Kathryn will report to the Chief Legal Officer and the CEO.

Great Gulf Group Welcomes Kathryn Borgatti as Senior Vice President and General Counsel (CNW Group/Great Gulf)

As a member of the senior management team, Kathryn will play a leading role in overseeing the legal services for all the commercial real estate operations of First Gulf and will also contribute to overseeing the legal services for the residential operations and other business units and services of the Great Gulf Group.

"Kathryn is a highly respected and capable legal professional who brings an impressive track record in complex real estate transactions," said Ilias Konstantopoulos. "Kathryn makes a tremendous addition to our team and will help us with the execution of our strategic and growth objectives for our residential and commercial platforms in Canada and the U.S."

Prior to joining Great Gulf, Kathryn Borgatti served as General Counsel at Mattamy Homes Canada responsible for providing strategic advice and counsel structuring land and development agreements and joint ventures related to low-rise land acquisitions and high-rise condominium developments. Prior to that, she was a partner at McMillan LLP where she practiced in the areas of real estate acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, land development and condominium law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from McGill University and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Western Ontario.

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Gulf