Identity And Access Management Trailblazer Paul Trulove Joins Authomize As Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize , the first solution for continuously managing the Authorization Security Lifecycle across all cloud environments, announced today that Paul Trulove, who brings over 14 years of extensive expertise in the identity and access management market, has joined the company as an advisor.

Trulove also brings over 20 years of experience in strategy and product management, having most recently served as Chief Product Officer at SailPoint Technologies where he drove product strategy, roadmap, and messaging for the company's market-leading identity management portfolio.

"Paul's vision for where the identity management market is going, coupled with the deep product management experience he brings, will help guide the Authomize team in building an organization that can scale over the next several years," says Authomize CEO, Dotan Bar Noy.

Trulove sees Authomize's focus on automation through the use of AI technology as a leading differentiator, especially with an ever-increasing amount of access that must be managed.

"Authomize is carving out a unique position in identity management that has generally been underserved, particularly among the small- to medium-sized enterprise segment," says Trulove. "With the rapid shift to a digital world, identity access and management is more important than ever for organizations of all sizes. Organizations simply don't have enough people to keep up without automation."

The company's AI-based platform automates and continuously manages organizations' Authorization Security Lifecycle across all XaaS environments to mitigate risks, maintain a state of Least Privilege, and ease compliance review management.

As Authomize ramps up go-to-market activities, it plans on doubling its headcount and expanding its partner ecosystem after raking in $22 million in funding since coming out of stealth last year.

About Authomize

Authomize is the first Authorization Security Lifecycle solution that automatically manages and secures identities, access, and privileges across all cloud environments. Authomize was founded by CEO Dotan Bar-Noy, CTO Gal Diskin, and VP R&D Ron Liberman. Authomize is backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entree Capital, and M12 (Microsoft's venture fund). For more information, visit www.authomize.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

