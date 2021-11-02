Strata Oncology Appoints Jennifer Reyntjes as Chief People Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Reyntjes as Chief People Officer. In this role, Reyntjes will oversee all aspects of Strata Oncology's people strategy, human resources and recruitment operations, leading the company's ongoing efforts to attract and retain elite talent while identifying ways to build on its industry-leading culture.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Reyntjes to Strata Oncology. Expanding treatment options for patients with cancer requires us to build as a company, and adding an experienced and visionary leader such as Jennifer is a major milestone in our growth," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "Jennifer's extensive human resources leadership background and experience in developing high-performing teams will be essential as our company evolves during a time of very rapid growth."

Reyntjes joins Strata Oncology with over 30 years of experience in organizational development, human resources and operations leadership, much of it in healthcare. Prior to joining Strata Oncology, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Mission Veterinary Partners, a veterinarian-owned and managed network of animal hospitals. Previously, she served as Director & Senior Vice President of People at AlixPartners and as Senior Director of Strategy, People & Transformation at Bearing Point, both global consulting firms. Additionally, she served as Director of Organizational Development & Program Management at DST Health, which offers healthcare technology solutions for payers and providers. Reyntjes holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in economics, business administration and communications from Muskingum University.

"Strata Oncology is a leader in precision oncology and I am excited to bring my experience in driving company growth to an organization that takes such a transformative approach to cancer care," said Reyntjes. "I am looking forward to adding my own expertise to what is already an incredibly talented and motivated organization and helping to further curate a team of individuals who are passionate about changing the landscape of oncology by developing innovative cancer diagnostics that inform personalized treatment options."

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

