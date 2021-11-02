Under Armour Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.
"Our third-quarter results were driven by strong demand for the Under Armour brand and our ability to execute quickly to meet the needs of our consumers and customers," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. "With industry-leading innovations, increased marketing efforts to deepen our connection with Focused Performers, and consistent operational discipline – we're building greater brand affinity and are on track to deliver record revenue and earnings results in 2021."
Third Quarter 2021 Review
- Revenue was up 8 percent to $1.5 billion (up 6 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.
- Gross margin increased 310 basis points to 51.0 percent, driven by benefits from pricing and channel mix, offset by the absence of MyFitnessPal and supply chain headwinds.
- Sales, general & administrative expenses increased 8 percent to $599 million.
- Restructuring charges were $17 million.
- Operating income was $172 million. Adjusted operating income was $189 million.
- Net income was $113 million. Adjusted net income was $145 million.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.24. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.31.
- Inventory was down 21 percent to $838 million.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents were $1.3 billion at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
Updated 2021 Outlook
Key points related to Under Armour's full-year 2021 outlook include:
- Revenue is expected to be up approximately 25 percent compared to the previous expectation of a low-twenties percentage increase, reflecting a high-twenties percentage growth rate in North America and a mid-thirties percentage growth rate in the international business.
- Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 130 basis points compared to the previous expectation of an approximate 50 to 70 basis point improvement versus the prior year adjusted gross margin of 48.6 percent with expected benefits from pricing and changes in foreign currency partially offset by the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and expected higher freight expenses.
- Operating income is expected to reach approximately $425 million compared to the previous range of $215 million to $225 million. Excluding the impact of restructuring efforts, adjusted operating income is expected to reach approximately $475 million compared to the previous expectation of $340 million to $350 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to reach approximately $0.55 compared to the previous expectation of diluted earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.16. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to reach approximately $0.74 compared to the previously expected range of $0.50 to $0.52 per share.
2020 Restructuring Plan
In April 2020, Under Armour announced a $550 million to $600 million restructuring plan to rebalance its cost base to improve profitability and cash flow. The company now expects to recognize $525 million to $575 million in charges related to this plan and has recognized $500 million of pre-tax charges, including $17 million in the third quarter of 2021 or $26 million year-to-date. Of the $500 million recognized in charges, $140 million are cash-related, and $360 million are non-cash-related. The company currently expects to recognize any remaining charges related to this plan by the first calendar quarter of 2022.
COVID-19 Update
Under Armour remains focused on protecting teammate and consumer health and safety while navigating the ongoing and wide-ranging disruptions resulting from the pandemic. The company continues to work with its suppliers, partners, and customers to navigate these disruptions. However, given continued uncertainty related to COVID-19, particularly the ongoing and evolving impact on the company's suppliers and logistics providers, there could be further material impacts on Under Armour's full-year business results in 2021, as well as future periods.
Conference Call and Webcast
Under Armour will hold its third-quarter conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's fiscal 2021 outlook. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges and impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations and the operations of our suppliers and logistics providers, our plans to reduce our operating expenses, anticipated charges and restructuring costs, projected savings related to our restructuring plans and the timing thereof, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on global supply chains and logistics; failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and successfully execute any restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
in '000s
2021
% of Net
2020
% of Net
2021
% of Net
2020
% of Net
Net revenues
$
1,545,532
100.0
%
$
1,433,021
100.0
%
$
4,154,261
100.0
%
$
3,070,901
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
757,428
49.0
%
746,701
52.1
%
2,068,695
49.8
%
1,604,428
52.2
%
Gross profit
788,104
51.0
%
686,320
47.9
%
2,085,566
50.2
%
1,466,473
47.8
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
599,384
38.8
%
553,549
38.6
%
1,659,025
39.9
%
1,586,156
51.7
%
Restructuring and impairment charges
16,656
1.1
%
74,201
5.2
%
26,382
0.6
%
549,601
17.9
%
Income (loss) from operations
172,064
11.1
%
58,570
4.1
%
400,159
9.6
%
(669,284)
(21.8)
%
Interest income (expense), net
(9,261)
(0.6)
%
(14,955)
(1.0)
%
(36,705)
(0.9)
%
(32,251)
(1.1)
%
Other income (expense), net
(29,476)
(1.9)
%
(7,184)
(0.5)
%
(75,150)
(1.8)
%
(10,493)
(0.3)
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
133,327
8.6
%
36,431
2.5
%
288,304
6.9
%
(712,028)
(23.2)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
18,962
1.2
%
(3,714)
(0.3)
%
38,870
0.9
%
14,696
0.5
%
Income (loss) from equity method investments
(921)
(0.1)
%
(1,199)
(0.1)
%
969
—
%
(6,906)
(0.2)
%
Net income (loss)
$
113,444
7.3
%
$
38,946
2.7
%
$
250,403
6.0
%
$
(733,630)
(23.9)
%
Basic net income (loss) per share of
$
0.24
$
0.09
$
0.54
$
(1.62)
Diluted net income (loss) per share of
$
0.24
$
0.09
$
0.54
$
(1.62)
Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock
Basic
470,002
454,541
461,908
453,847
Diluted
473,116
456,674
464,918
453,847
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited; in thousands)
NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
in '000s
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Apparel
$
1,058,231
$
927,041
14.2
%
$
2,742,465
$
1,951,186
40.6
%
Footwear
329,718
298,687
10.4
%
981,406
693,464
41.5
%
Accessories
126,345
145,060
(12.9)
%
355,244
268,912
32.1
%
Total net sales
1,514,294
1,370,788
10.5
%
4,079,115
2,913,562
40.0
%
Licensing revenues
31,099
25,121
23.8
%
76,017
51,244
48.3
%
Corporate Other (1)
139
37,112
(99.6)
%
$
(871)
$
106,095
(100.8)
%
Total net revenues
$
1,545,532
$
1,433,021
7.9
%
$
4,154,261
$
3,070,901
35.3
%
NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
in '000s
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
North America
$
1,035,862
$
962,565
7.6
%
$
2,747,082
$
2,021,247
35.9
%
EMEA
241,201
210,111
14.8
%
642,308
437,140
46.9
%
Asia-Pacific
211,950
178,895
18.5
%
614,539
397,846
54.5
%
Latin America
56,380
44,338
27.2
%
151,203
108,573
39.3
%
Corporate Other (1)
139
37,112
(99.6)
%
(871)
$
106,095
(100.8)
%
Total net revenues
$
1,545,532
$
1,433,021
7.9
%
$
4,154,261
$
3,070,901
35.3
%
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
in '000s
2021
% of Net
2020
% of Net
2021
% of Net
2020
% of Net
North America
$
292,367
28.2
%
$
224,593
23.3
%
$
728,698
26.5
%
$
251,579
12.4
%
EMEA
41,772
17.3
%
40,834
19.4
%
108,350
16.9
%
43,840
10.0
%
Asia-Pacific
40,529
19.1
%
19,248
10.8
%
111,088
18.1
%
(30,040)
(7.6)
%
Latin America
10,831
19.2
%
1,802
4.1
%
18,289
12.1
%
(50,756)
(46.7)
%
Corporate Other (1)
(213,435)
NM
(227,907)
NM
(566,266)
NM
(883,907)
NM
Income (loss) from
$
172,064
11.1
%
$
58,570
4.1
%
$
400,159
9.6
%
$
(669,284)
(21.8)
%
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program. Prior to Fiscal 2021, the Company's Connected Fitness segment was separately disclosed, however, effective January 1, 2021, Corporate Other now includes the remaining Connected Fitness business consisting of the MapMyRun business for Fiscal 2021 and the entire Connected Fitness business for Fiscal 2020. All prior periods were recast to conform to the current period presentation. Such reclassifications did not affect total consolidated net revenues, consolidated income from operations or consolidated net income
(2) Operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).
Under Armour, Inc.
As of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
in '000s
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,253,706
$
1,517,361
$
865,609
Accounts receivable, net
735,779
527,340
806,916
Inventories
837,740
895,974
1,056,845
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
300,719
282,300
243,971
Total current assets
3,127,944
3,222,975
2,973,341
Property and equipment, net
601,700
658,678
680,871
Operating lease right-of-use assets
469,638
536,660
560,146
Goodwill
498,166
502,214
493,631
Intangible assets, net
11,474
13,295
37,274
Deferred income taxes
34,543
23,930
45,995
Other long term assets
78,836
72,876
72,293
Total assets
$
4,822,301
$
5,030,628
$
4,863,551
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable
532,919
575,954
643,315
Accrued expenses
388,275
378,859
309,096
Customer refund liabilities
174,274
203,399
197,496
Operating lease liabilities
142,566
162,561
156,885
Other current liabilities
116,504
92,503
141,607
Total current liabilities
1,354,538
1,413,276
1,448,399
Long term debt, net of current maturities
662,903
1,003,556
997,347
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
728,077
839,414
872,791
Other long term liabilities
99,034
98,389
74,668
Total liabilities
2,844,552
3,354,635
3,393,205
Total stockholders' equity
1,977,749
1,675,993
1,470,346
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,822,301
$
5,030,628
$
4,863,551
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
in '000s
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
250,403
$
(733,630)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
107,847
124,169
Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss)
12,353
(3,676)
Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes
58,526
—
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
2,624
3,547
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
11,903
452,945
Amortization of bond premium
19,902
6,910
Stock-based compensation
32,953
32,770
Deferred income taxes
(23,414)
19,172
Changes in reserves and allowances
(19,215)
22,910
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(200,079)
(105,874)
Inventories
64,202
(159,930)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3,738)
64,404
Other non-current assets
52,179
(288,111)
Accounts payable
(36,913)
17,972
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(123,273)
301,720
Customer refund liabilities
(29,072)
(23,164)
Income taxes payable and receivable
32,680
18,159
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
209,868
(249,707)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(57,660)
(71,639)
Sale of property and equipment
1,413
—
Purchase of businesses
—
(38,848)
Net cash used in investing activities
(56,247)
(110,487)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility
—
1,288,753
Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility
(506,280)
(800,000)
Proceeds from capped call
91,722
—
Purchase of capped call
—
(47,850)
Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes
(5,623)
(3,285)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances
2,739
3,855
Payments of debt financing costs
—
(5,150)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(417,442)
436,323
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,708
2,398
Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(262,113)
78,527
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
1,528,515
796,008
End of period
$
1,266,402
$
874,535
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency neutral net revenue a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Total Net Revenue
Net revenue growth - GAAP
7.9
%
35.3
%
Foreign exchange impact
(2.0)
%
(3.1)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
5.9
%
32.2
%
North America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
7.6
%
35.9
%
Foreign exchange impact
(0.7)
%
(0.9)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
6.9
%
35.0
%
EMEA
Net revenue growth - GAAP
14.8
%
46.9
%
Foreign exchange impact
(3.6)
%
(7.4)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
11.2
%
39.5
%
Asia-Pacific
Net revenue growth - GAAP
18.5
%
54.5
%
Foreign exchange impact
(5.6)
%
(9.7)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
12.9
%
44.8
%
Latin America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
27.2
%
39.3
%
Foreign exchange impact
(6.8)
%
(5.4)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
20.4
%
33.9
%
Total International
Net revenue growth - GAAP
17.6
%
49.2
%
Foreign exchange impact
(4.8)
%
(8.1)
%
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
12.8
%
41.1
%
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
in '000s
Three months ended
GAAP Income from operations
$
172,064
Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges
16,656
Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold
107
Adjusted income from operations
$
188,827
ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
in '000s
Three months ended
GAAP Net income
$
113,444
Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges
16,656
Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold
107
Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount
2,251
Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes
23,798
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
(11,441)
Adjusted net income
$
144,815
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
Three months ended
GAAP Diluted net income per share
$
0.24
Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges
0.04
Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold
—
Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount
—
Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes
0.05
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
0.31
Under Armour, Inc.
Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2021 outlook for certain financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(in millions)
Year Ending
GAAP Income (loss) from operations
$
425
Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)
50
Adjusted income (loss) from operations
$
475
ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION
Year Ending
GAAP operating margin
7.6
%
Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)
0.9
%
Adjusted operating margin
8.5
%
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
Year Ending
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (2)
$
0.55
Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)
0.11
Add: Estimated impact of amortization of debt discount
0.03
Add: Estimated impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes
0.12
Add: Estimated impact of tax expense related to items noted above
(0.07)
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
0.74
(1) Under the Company's 2020 restructuring plan's estimated range of $525 million to $575 million, approximately $500 million of cumulative charges have been recognized as of September 30, 2021. The impact of total charges to be recognized for the fourth quarter and the full year Fiscal 2021 assumes the low-end of the estimated remaining charges included in this press release.
(2) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share excludes any potential earn-out related to the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform.
Under Armour, Inc.
As of September 30, 2021 and 2020
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT
September 30,
2021
2020
Factory House
179
172
Brand House
18
18
North America total doors
197
190
Factory House
144
122
Brand House
95
116
International total doors
239
238
Factory House
323
294
Brand House
113
134
Total doors
436
428
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.