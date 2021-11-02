Winner Medical to Showcase Innovations in Wound Care and Infection Prevention at MEDICA 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Medical (300888.SZ), a leading manufacturer for disposable wound care and surgical products, is set to showcase its full set of advanced solutions for wound care and O.R. infection prevention at MEDICA 2021 which is slated to run from November 15-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Exhibiting in Hall 6, booth A10, Winner Medical will display its healthcare products and hospital equipment embedded with innovations that address the challenges faced by global medical personnel and provide optimal care to safeguard the health and well-being of patients.

Winner medical to showcase AWC and O.R.innovations at MEDICA 2021

"Our unwavering commitment to improving the safety of patients and medical professionals has made Winner Medical an expert in wound management and operating room infection control. We have harnessed industry-leading technologies to create a wide range of groundbreaking wound care and surgical solutions," said Jianquan Li, CEO of Winner Medical.

"With quality and social responsibility at the top of our company philosophy, we constantly drive innovation forward and constantly explore next-generation wound healing and infection prevention products with environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials to minimize the impact on climate and the environment," he added.

At MEDICA 2021, Winner Medical will showcase its latest portfolio of advanced wound care based on its five core technologies – silicone, foaming, antimicrobial, biotechnology and gelling fiber – designed to prevent skin breakdown, manage various complex wounds and promote the whole cycle of the wound healing process. With certifications from China's NMPA, the EU's Conformitè Europëenne (CE) as well as approvals from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Winner Medical's products have been widely used by health professionals in more than 110 countries as primary solutions to treat acute and chronic wounds caused by diabetes, immobility, venous diseases, as well as traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery and other causes.

Winner Medical's key product line-up of infection prevention that will debut at the event features medical clothing that is made from 100% cotton spunlace, a biodegradable and comfortable material effective against soaking and bacterial penetration. Lightweight and breathable, it offers maximum protection for surgical procedures of moderate length with a moderate level of body fluids and infection risk. Meanwhile, Winner Medical's PURCOTTON surgical gown comes with a reinforced design that provides additional wearer protection for high fluid procedures with reinforced panels on both the chest and sleeve areas.

About Winner Medical

Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300888), founded in 1991 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a large-scale health company that realizes the coordinated development of the medical and consumer sectors through its three major brands: "Winner", "Purcotton" and "PureH2B". The company is committed to rendering more high-quality life choices for users and consumers and to creating value for a better life.

With 30 years of experience in the production of medical supplies, Winner is a leading medical consumables brand in the Chinese market as well as a brand with a global vision. Purcotton, as a brand of daily necessities, has inherited the company's 30-year experience of manufacturing medical supplies. Using pure cotton as raw material, the brand aims to create a series of high-end cotton daily necessities that are healthy, comfortable and environmentally friendly. PureH2B is created as a life platform to offer consumers select things that are high-quality, healthy, and beautiful from around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winnermedical.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winner Medical Co., Ltd.