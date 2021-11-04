Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Andean Precious Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 11 Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: APM, OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, today announced that Fraser Buchan, Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 11, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: November 11, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Andean produces approximately 6M ounces of pure silver per year from it's flagship San Bartolome operation in Bolivia ;

Generating strong free cash flow - US$21M in the first half of 2021 - with over US$85M in cash and no debt;

Positioned to grow through project development and exploration, while also positioned as a mid-tier consolidator.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSX-V: APM, OTCQB: ANPMF) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com