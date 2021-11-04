Coca-Cola, Summit Utilities, ICD to Discuss Treasury Technology at AFP 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance professionals attending the #AFP2021 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. will hear treasury leaders from The Coca-Cola Company and Summit Utilities share how they integrated technology to optimize their cash and investment workflows in a live session, "Deeply Connected: Integrating Cash & Investments for Optimal Efficiency," moderated by ICD, treasury's trusted independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. The session is part of the Capital Markets and Investments track and will run from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in room 145B of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Speakers Andrea Guntren, Director, Treasury, Summit Utilities, Inc; Aidan Monahan, Director, Treasury Operations, The Coca-Cola Company; and Sebastian Ramos, EVP Global Trading and Products, ICD Portal, will show how their technology projects created a seamless workflow, enabling teams to closely watch, act and report on available cash, in-house banking, forecasts, and short-term investments.

Session attendees will earn 1.2 CTP, FPAC or CPE credits, and conference goers will have the opportunity to participate in other learning activities and entertainment by visiting ICD booth, #607. Visit https://icdportal.com/2021-afp-annual-conference/ to learn more.

