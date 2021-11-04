Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Earns U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Rankings for "Best Law Firms" 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier plaintiff's trial law firm, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has received three rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in "Best Law Firms" 2022 for its effective representation in Los Angeles, California:

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Metropolitan Tier 1

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has received a Tier 1 ranking in every edition of "Best Law Firms" since 2011. Further, all the firm's attorneys were listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 : an annual guide that lists the top 6% of private practice lawyers. And from 2008 to 2010, it was ranked No. 1 in personal injury litigation for the entire state of California by The Best Lawyers in America© by Best Lawyers®. (2010 was the last year these rankings were published.) The firm has, therefore, a long history of acclaim from U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, acclaim that is very hard to come by.

In 2009, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® created "Best Law Firms" to showcase the most well-respected law firms for a variety of practice areas and regions. Thus, it limits the candidate pool to firms that have no less than one attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America. Once this requirement is met, law firms must score exceptionally high in a meticulous peer review. Past verdicts and settlements, accolades and awards, local community involvement, and influence in the legal profession are calculated into a "Best Law Firms" score. Finally, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® sorts only the highest-scoring law firms along three tiers. At the top, holding the very highest-scoring firms, is Tier 1.

It is a major accomplishment to be met with ongoing acclaim from U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Congratulations to the entire staff at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP for its 2022 rankings!

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is a premier plaintiff's trial law firm based in Los Angeles. It has built a reputation of excellence over the past 50 years, winning billions in compensation for its clients through complex litigation. To find out more about the firm, visit its website at gbw.law . For more info about "Best Law Firms," go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

