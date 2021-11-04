TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT - News) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Revenues for Q3 2021 were $17.6 million compared to $16.8 million in Q3 2020. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 were $57.6 million compared with $58.8 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
- Gross profit for Q3 2021 more than doubled to $3 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2020. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021, was $9.5 million (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 significantly improved to $1.03 million compared with negative $0.3 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September30, 2021 improved by 40% to $3 million compared with $2.2 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Net loss continues to decrease and was ($0.97) million, or loss of ($0.11) per diluted share in Q3 2021 compared with a net loss of ($1.6) million, or ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020. Net loss was ($2.86) million (out of which $2.54 million in restructuring costs) , or loss of ($0.32) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021, compared with a net loss of ($3.38) million, or ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
- The implementation of the strategic footprint rationalization scheme is on-track. The main objective of the new footprint calls for concentration in three main production facilities (instead of four) and the creation of a "center of excellence" in the heat transfer activities. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred restructuring expenses of $2.5 million and capital expenditures of $3.1 million in the nine months of 2021.
Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "During the last quarter we continued the strategic rationalization scheme to reduce the main production sites from four to three. We expect to benefit from the internal synergies of combining the heat transfer activity in one center of excellence and improve our cost structure. The process is progressing on track and is expected to be completed by Q2\22. We continued strengthening our position as Honeywell's premier partner to serve Honeywell's main line of APUs that are used in the majority of the active platform (including the Boeing 737 family and the Airbus 320 family). In this regard we continue to build our capabilities to serve new platform and increase revenues from this segment starting from 2022". Mr. Zamir continues: "We continue to enjoy US grants in support of the pandemic impact of $2.5M in Q3 and see a sequential improvement in volumes of the MRO activity as the commercial airline industry starts to recover from the meaningful slow-down of the pandemic."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com
Contact:
Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 972-8-862-8503
ehudb@tat-technologies.com
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13,689
$ 24,128
Accounts receivable, net
13,155
11,355
Inventory, net
40,527
41,223
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
5,428
2,737
Total current assets
72,799
79,443
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
330
176
Investment in affiliates
697
771
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,019
1,186
Deferred income taxes
742
566
Intangible assets, net
1,881
1,475
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,482
25,737
Operating lease right of use assets
4,888
6,767
Total non-current assets
39,039
36,678
Total assets
$ 111,838
$ 116,121
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
1,269
1,477
Credit line from bank
6,010
3,000
Accounts payable
6,216
12,222
Accrued expenses
7,568
6,691
Operating lease liabilities
1,615
1,614
Provision for restructuring plan
470
-
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
-
179
Total current liabilities
23,148
25,183
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans
5,221
3,489
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,361
1,410
Operating lease liabilities
4,691
5,758
Total non-current liabilities
11,273
10,657
Total liabilities
$ 34,421
$ 35,840
EQUITY:
Share capital
2,809
2,809
Additional paid-in capital
65,813
65,711
Treasury stock at cost
(2,088)
(2,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
21
128
Retained earnings
10,859
13,721
Total shareholders' equity
77,417
80,281
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 111,838
$ 116,121
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 5,268
$ 4,822
$ 18,221
$ 18,157
$ 22,739
Services
12,351
11,995
39,343
40,667
52,620
17,619
16,817
57,564
58,824
75,359
Cost of goods:
Products
5,226
4,383
16,362
16,156
20,751
Services
9,443
11,036
31,700
35,179
46,173
14,668
15,419
48,062
51,335
66,924
Gross Profit
2,951
1,398
9,502
7,489
8,435
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
97
62
368
131
185
Selling and marketing
1,330
920
3,993
2,986
4,369
General and administrative
2,043
1,813
5,974
5,542
7,612
Restructuring and other expenses
122
-
2,538
21
315
3,592
2,795
12,873
8,680
12,481
Operating loss
(641)
(1,397)
(3,371)
(1,191)
(4,046)
Financial expenses, net
(257)
(177)
(117)
(248)
(770)
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)
(898)
(1,574)
(3,488)
(1,439)
(4,816)
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
73
(180)
(198)
(48)
(1,517)
Income (loss) before equity investment
(971)
(1,394)
(3,290)
(1,391)
(3,299)
Share in results of affiliated companies
(36)
(62)
(75)
(179)
(185)
Net income (loss) from continued operation
$ (1,007)
$ (1,456)
$ (3,365)
$ (1,570)
$ (3,484)
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation
$ 40
$ (120)
$ 503
$ (1,806)
$ (1,845)
Net income (loss)
$ (967)
$ (1,576)
$ (2,862)
$ (3,376)
$ (5,329)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
Net income (loss) per share from continued operation
$ (0.11)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.38)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.39)
Net loss per share from discontinued operation
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.06
$ (0.2)
$ (0.21)
Net income (loss) per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.6)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
Diluted
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net income (loss)
$ (967)
$ (1,576)
$ (2,862)
$ (3,376)
$ (5,329)
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives
21
(33)
(107)
(7)
232
Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
-
-
-
5
(130)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
$ (946)
$ (1,609)
$ (2,969)
$ (3,378)
$ (5,227)
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders
Share capital
Accumulated
Number of
Amount
Additional paid-in capital
other comprehensive income (loss)
Treasury shares
Retained earnings
Total equity
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
9,122,501
$ 2,802
$ 65,535
$ (206)
$ (2,088)
$ 18,244
$ 84,294
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
232
-
806
1,038
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
38
-
-
-
38
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,573
$ 26
$ (2,088)
$ 19,050
$ 85,370
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
102
-
(5,329)
(5,227)
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
138
-
-
-
138
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,711
$ 128
$ (2,088)
$ 13,721
$ 80,281
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (unaudited):
Comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
(107)
-
(2,862)
(2,969)
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
105
-
-
-
105
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,816
$ 21
$ (2,088)
$ 10,859
$ 77,417
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$ (967)
$ (1,576)
$ (2,862)
$ (3,376)
$ (5,329)
Net income (loss) from continued operations
(1,007)
(1,456)
(3,365)
(1,570)
(3,484)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,440
1,079
3,577
3,107
4,065
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
(21)
(14)
(46)
7
(34)
Provision for doubtful accounts
7
(73)
49
133
(8)
Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company
36
62
75
179
185
Share based compensation
47
33
105
110
138
Non cash finance expense
(13)
57
(407)
(48)
566
Provision for restructuring expenses
-
-
470
-
-
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
(59)
(159)
(49)
(300)
(341)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
298
Impairment of fixed assets
-
1,800
-
Deferred income taxes, net
104
441
(176)
384
(1,438)
Government loan forgiveness
-
(794)
(1,442)
265
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
1,733
787
(1,693)
7,027
9,472
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses
1,161
(729)
(1,177)
(605)
310
Decrease (increase) in inventory
(1,634)
1,674
(185)
3,039
1,868
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
(1,303)
307
191
(2,913)
(5,336)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(836)
(995)
(532)
(1,080)
(252)
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
(73)
-
(39)
(62)
(62)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ (418)
$ 220
$ (2,773)
$ 7,673
$ 5,947
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
-
-
(22)
-
Increase in long-term deposits
-
(2)
-
(165)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,652)
(1,253)
(13,275)
(3,012)
(3,894)
Purchase of intangible assets
(11)
(950)
(555)
(950)
(1,513)
Cash flows used in investing activities
$ (4,663)
$ (2,205)
$ (13,830)
$ (4,149)
$ (5,407)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Short-term credit received from banks
-
-
3,000
-
3,960
Proceeds from long-term loans received
-
-
3,042
4,841
3,692
Cash flows provided by financing activities
$ -
$ -
$ 6,042
$ 4,841
$ 7,652
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation
$ 40
$ (120)
$ 503
$ (1,806)
$ (1,845)
Net cash provided by operating activities
88
175
(156)
1,588
1,998
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities
$ 128
$ 55
$ 347
$ (218)
$ 153
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,953)
(1,930)
(10,285)
8,147
8,345
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
18,872
26,036
24,304
15,959
15,959
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 14,019
$ 24,106
$ 14,019
$ 24,106
$ 24,304
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net income (loss)
$ (967)
$ (1,576)
$ (2,862)
$ (3,376)
$ (5,329)
Adjustments:
Share in results of equity investment of
36
62
75
179
185
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
73
(180)
(198)
(48)
(1,517)
Financial expenses, net
257
177
117
250
770
Depreciation and amortization
1,495
1,060
3,758
3,250
4,219
Restructuring expenses
130
-
2,559
-
-
Exit and disposal activities
-
-
-
21
805
Discontinued operation (income) loss
(40)
120
(503)
1,806
1,845
Share based compensation
47
33
105
110
138
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,031
$ (304)
$ 3,051
$ 2,192
$ 1,116
View original content:
SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.