TruHearing Survey Reveals Struggles Of Those With Hearing Loss During Phone And Video Calls Are Underestimated

TruHearing Survey Reveals Struggles Of Those With Hearing Loss During Phone And Video Calls Are Underestimated Online Screening Tools for Hearing Loss Can Help Catch Issues Sooner

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As remote working continues to be a widespread norm, challenges communicating over the phone and during video calls has taken on new importance, yet many employees may be underestimating the difficulty that untreated hearing loss may be creating in these situations. According to a new research study 1 by TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, 77% of employees who are wearing hearing aids agree that they find telephone and video calls easier to follow and catch more of the discussion now that they wear hearing aids, yet only 45% initially identified this as a challenge they faced while working prior to wearing hearing aids.

(PRNewsfoto/TruHearing)

"What our survey reveals is a scenario where people tend to explain away their hearing loss until they experience the difference that wearing hearing aids makes in their day-to-day interactions," said Patty Greene, Director of Provider Engagement, TruHearing. "Particularly when there are ready excuses like poor connection and bandwidth quality, it's easy to overlook untreated hearing loss as a potential culprit."

According to the TruHearing survey, additional benefits at work that employees noticed after wearing hearing aids included:

They participate more and understand conversations better (79%)

They feel more collaborative and are more likely to work efficiently and effectively in a team environment (64%)

They more easily maintain concentration and focus on the current task at hand (63%)

Despite the advantages that wearing hearing aids can offer to employees with untreated hearing loss, individuals take an average of six years to go from acknowledging hearing loss to addressing it.2

"Most people don't realize how common hearing loss is among the working-age population, when in fact 60% of people with hearing loss are under 653," said Greene. "Employers can support employees in thinking about their hearing sooner by recommending regular online hearing tests to see if further examination is needed, and by providing financial support through hearing benefits to reduce cost as a barrier to treatment."

TruHearing's online hearing screener, powered by SHOEBOX online, creates a fast, free and easy way for employees to check their hearing wherever and whenever they like. In a 2019 industry study, nearly 1,000 patients listed hearing test results as their top driver for pursuing further care.4

TruHearing makes hearing health affordable and accessible, leading to improved communication, collaboration, and efficiency in the workplace.

For more information on the advantages of hearing benefits, visit https://www.truhearing.com/for-health-plans-benefit-administrators/.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service, and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been improving lives by making hearing healthcare more

affordable for more than 18 years. For more information, visit: https://www.truhearing.com/for-health-plans-benefit-administrators/.

1Online survey conducted by TruHearing of 270 employed consumers within its database of members and inquiring members in May of 2021.

2MarkeTrak 10. Base Report. Hearing Industries Association, 2019.

3Summary Health Statistics for U.S. Adults: National Health Interview Survey, 2012 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_10/sr10_260.pdf

4Carr, Kate. "20Q: Consumer Insights on Hearing Aids, PSAPs, OTC Devices, and More from MarkeTrak 10. AudiologyOnline, Article 26648 (March 16, 2020). Retrieved from audiologyonline.com/articles/20q-understanding-today-s-consumers-26648.

CONTACT:

Therese Burke

Gatesman

tburke@gatsemanagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TruHearing