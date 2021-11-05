HealthCrowd's Christian Bagge To Speak At The Texas Association Of Health Plans 2021 Annual Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Bagge, Vice President of Digital Solutions at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on November 9 at the 2021 Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP) Texas Covered Health Care Conference and Expo at 1:30pm CDT at the Hilton Austin in Austin, TX.

The panel presentation, "A Healthy Nudge: Using Technology and Texting to Nudge Better Health Care" will help attendees better understand how to utilize technology to engage more members, close more care gaps and improve their experience with providers and the health plan. Recent legislative changes in Texas make texting Medicaid clients more of a reality than ever before. Attendees will learn key strategies and actions to take now and, in the future, to be competitive and best serve members' needs.

About the Speaker

Christian Bagge is Vice President of Digital Solutions for HealthCrowd's Medicare business. In this role he has helped healthcare organizations activate their members to foster healthy actions by leveraging digital outreach. Christian is a digital member experience expert with over 10 years' experience building multi-channel engagement programs that cut through the noise and HELP members. He is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a Bachelor of Art in Political Science and Government.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

