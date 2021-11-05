The Sohagi Law Group Named to 2022 "Best Law Firm" List by U.S. News

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The firm's Land Use & Zoning Law practice is ranked as Tier 1, the highest ranking available, both nationally and regionally. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi. "This distinction is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at The Sohagi Law Group."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

