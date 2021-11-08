Gladiator Brand Brings Style And Versatility To The Garage With Launch Of New 7 Drawer Tool Storage Cabinet In Three Colors

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a high-quality place to store hand tools that is durable, secure, and versatile but also eye-catching can be a challenge. Which is why Gladiator brand, a leader in versatile garage and household organization solutions, has debuted its new Premier Pre-Assembled 7 Drawer Modular Tool Storage Cabinet, which is designed to provide a heavy duty storage solution that will accommodate garages or workshops.

Available in three colors (silver tread, gray slate and red tread) through GladiatorGW.com and wherever Gladiator® products are sold, the 7 Drawer Modular Tool Storage Cabinet provides exceptional gear and tool storage capacity. Each of the unit's seven drawers feature solid metal handles and double-sided wall construction that allow for each drawer to house upwards of 65 pounds apiece. Plus, each drawer is cushion lined, making it an ideal space for storing and protecting small hand tools such as screwdrivers and wrenches alongside bulkier items. At two feet deep, the 7 Drawer Tool Storage Modular Cabinet sits atop a set of locking caster wheels, allowing for mobility and easy access to hand tools virtually anywhere.

"As the garage continues to become a more important part of the house for many, we want to continue to innovate, offering unique, durable products, but also ones that will truly allow homeowners to design their spaces in ways they never thought possible," said Toni Sdao, General Manager of Gladiator. "Our new 7 Drawer Tool Storage Cabinet is a perfect mobile product that complements our diverse portfolio of reliable storage solutions such as our Heavy Duty Rack Shelving, Wall Cabinets, Overhead Storage, and more."

The 7 Drawer Modular Tool Storage Cabinet is the latest addition in the Gladiator brand's growing line of products designed for the garage. In recent years, the brand has expanded on its core offerings, adding a new garage-ready Beverage Cooler to its already diverse portfolio of rack shelves, cabinets, overhead storage systems, and more.

To learn more about the Gladiator® Premier Pre-Assembled 7 Drawer Modular Tool Storage Cabinet and the brand's complete line of garage storage solutions, visit GladiatorGW.com .

About Gladiator

Since 2003, Gladiator has been a leader in garage and household organization systems. Pushing the boundaries of home and garage storage, Gladiator has developed a reputation for continually creating innovative, superior, customizable organization solutions. Gladiator offers a robust array of welded and ready-to-assemble products such as cabinets, workbenches, wall systems, shelving, tool storage, appliances and more. For more information on Gladiator® products, please visit www.GladiatorGW.com or through Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest or Instagram .

