Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Fully-Operable Turnkey Hotel In Terre Haute, Indiana

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the sale of a turnkey, 85-room Sleep Inn hotel in Terre Haute, Ind. Situated on approximately two acres at 3070 South U.S. Highway 41, this extremely well-located hotel has direct access to I-70 and U.S. Highway 41, providing ease to business travelers, area tourists, college students and visiting guests.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate)

Renovated in 2019, this three-story hotel provides a completely turnkey business and features a lobby workstation, breakfast/dining area, fitness center and sufficient parking in an easily accessible location. Nearby business drivers include Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Indiana State University and Terre Haute Regional Airport all within a few miles from the hotel.

Terre Haute is a city of over 60,000 people located directly on the Wabash River, which divides Illinois and Indiana. The city is located within driving distance of seven major cities in four states, including Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio. Less than three miles from the property is Indiana State University, which enrolls approximately 10,000 undergraduate students every year and attracts visiting family members, collegiate athletes, and other out-of-town guests seeking nearby hotel accommodations. Terre Haute Regional Hospital, a 278-bed Level III Trauma Center, is located just over one mile down the street from the hotel. This community healthcare facility, along with over 825 employees, offers a broad range of medical services as well as some of the most progressive technology available today. ThyssenKrupp, a worldwide engineer of steel products, is located directly in Terre Haute and employs over 250. Also, situated within the city is a Staples Distribution Center, which employs over 250 people. Over 50 major employers, including City of Terre Haute, Vigo County School, ISU, First Financial Bank and Union Medical, call Terre Haute home thus contributing to the city's continued economic growth.

James Keith, managing director at Hilco Real Estate, said, "This newly updated hotel provides a turnkey operation in a thriving city." He continued, "Between the college campus, nearby hospital, regional airport and numerous major employers, this location allows the hotel to attract a high volume of visitors traveling to Terre Haute."

For further property details or to schedule an on-site inspection appointment, please contact James Keith at (270) 304-1020 or jkeith@hilcoglobal.com. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate