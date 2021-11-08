Libby's® Vegetables Brings Back Annual "Cansgiving" Contest to Consumers for a Chance to Win $5,000 Iconic vegetable brand awards one winner and their family with a scholarship prize for recreating classic Thanksgiving recipes

MARION, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Libby's® Vegetables is once again launching its annual "Cansgiving" contest encouraging fans to submit photos of revamped traditional family holiday recipes using a can of Libby's® Vegetables. Thanksgiving recipes are passed down from generation to generation, and while family favorites always hit the spot during the holidays, Libby's® Vegetables is inviting cooks around the country to "can" the old guard and cook up a new take on family favorites this season.

Fans can enter the Cansgiving contest by creating an original idea and submitting to the contest website or snapping a photo of a retake on a classic Thanksgiving recipe using a can of Libby's® Vegetables, and sharing their picture on their personal Instagram pages using the hashtag #LibbysCansgivingContest and #LibbysVegetables. Libby's® will award one participant based on the integration of at least one can of Libby's® Vegetables and the creativity of their recipe for a chance to win $5,000 to put towards college expenses. The contest opens at 12:00am EST on Nov. 8, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 28, 2021. Official rules are available at http://www.LibbysCansgiving.com/

For a holiday that is centered around family, Libby's® is also proud to be celebrating the season with TV personality and author, Jocelyn Delk Adams, who as a busy mother is able to provide her family with nutritious meals.

"I'm so excited to work with Libby's® Vegetables this year to revamp some of my old family favorites," said Jocelyn Delk Adams. "My relationship with food and cooking has always been about taking recipes passed down through my family and giving them a new twist, so I can't wait to see what Libby's® Vegetables fans come up with."

Throughout the holiday season, Libby's® Vegetables will be sharing Thanksgiving-themed recipes and tips on its social media platforms. Additional seasonal recipes – from crowd-pleasing appetizers to comforting side dishes to festive desserts can be found in Libby's Digital Recipe Box.

For more information on how to enter your reimagined holiday recipe for a chance to win $5,000 please visit http://www.LibbysCansgiving.com/.

About Libby's® Vegetables

Libby's®, the nation's second largest brand of canned vegetables, has been a staple on American dinner tables since the 1880s. With 117 product varieties, Libby's® offers among the industry's most complete lines of canned vegetables, including Libby's® Naturals, which contain no added sugar or salt. Since 1983, Libby's® Vegetables have been produced and distributed by Marion, N.Y. based Seneca Foods Corporation, an independent, publicly traded, fully integrated food processing company. For more information on Libby's® and Seneca Foods visit www.senecafoods.com. For information on Libby's® mission, visit www.LibbysVegetables.com, like Libby's® on Facebook, or follow @LibbysVegetables on Instagram or Pinterest.

