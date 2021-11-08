OfferUp Hires Melinda Starbird as Chief People and Diversity Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp announced that Melinda Starbird (She/Her) has joined the company as chief people & diversity officer. Starbird will lead OfferUp's people team and will have a strategic role as a member of the company's C-level executive team. In addition, she will drive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the company.

Starbird has extensive experience leading HR, Recruiting, and DEI teams at both high-growth startups and established public companies. Her most recent leadership role was leading Auth0's people team, where she played a key role in IPO-readiness prior to Auth0's acquisition by Okta. While at Auth0, she oversaw the expansion of the employee base from 400 to 700 people while implementing programs to improve the employee experience. Notably, she designed and implemented an equitable global compensation program, streamlined employee processes through technology, and expanded DEI initiatives. Prior to Auth0, Starbird held a number of people leadership roles, including at Esterline, Avanade, Clearwire, Starbucks, and AT&T.

"OfferUp is ready for a strategic people leader who can build culture, develop our teams, and drive performance," said Todd Dunlap, OfferUp CEO. "In Melinda, we've found that leader. She has the type of experience we were looking for, not just in leading her functions, but in helping us think about how they can positively impact our overall company goals. As OfferUp matures and progresses towards its next stages, we need a people executive who can ensure that we hire and grow the right people to execute on our goals. It's also critical in this new, post-quarantine work environment, that we be intentional about building a culture that engages our employees wherever and however they work. Melinda is the right leader to drive these efforts, and, importantly, to help us take our DEI initiatives to the next level."

"I consider myself an irreverent, diverse, gaming geek with a penchant for helping people and organizations level up," said Starbird. "I'm excited to help the OfferUp team develop and grow. OfferUp already has a great culture, but its position as a late-stage startup presents a unique opportunity to evolve and develop that culture in ways that will attract and retain great employees and help the company achieve its objectives. This is also a great opportunity to make a positive impact through DEI initiatives that will build a more diverse OfferUp community."

Starbird has an undergraduate degree in Anthropology with an emphasis in Women's Studies from the University of Washington and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona.

About OfferUp

OfferUp's goal is to be the platform of choice for local commerce. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. In 2020, OfferUp combined with letgo in the U.S. and had over 56 million users. The privately-held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, OLX Group, and GGV Capital. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

