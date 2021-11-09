One of the Biggest Names in Investing is Sixth to Join Model Marketplace of Wealth Management Platform This Year

CircleBlack Adds Vanguard to Growing Line-Up of Top Global Asset Managers One of the Biggest Names in Investing is Sixth to Join Model Marketplace of Wealth Management Platform This Year

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, a unified wealth management platform, has expanded its Model Marketplace with the index-based strategic model portfolios of Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, known for its low-cost funds that have become a staple of retirement accounts.

CircleBlack logo (PRNewsfoto/CircleBlack)

Vanguard, with roughly $7.2 trillion in assets under management, is the sixth asset manager to join this year—and one of three on the platform to rank among the top five largest asset managers in the world.

Through the CircleBlack Marketplace, advisors can access Vanguard ETF® strategic model portfolios, including:

Core —holding four U.S. and international equity and fixed income Vanguard ETFs.

CRSP —holding 10 U.S. and international equity and fixed income Vanguard ETFs.

S&P —holding 9 U.S. and international equity and fixed income Vanguard ETFs.

Russell—holding 10 U.S. and international equity and fixed income Vanguard ETFs.

They can also access objective-based model portfolios designed for tax efficiency or income, including:

Income —providing strategic exposure to high-dividend-yielding equities and U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, which overlay a core of global stocks and fixed income securities.

Tax-Efficient—using investment-grade municipal bonds and low turnover, as well as indexed global equity investments, to help investors keep more of their returns.

The new offerings further diversify CircleBlack's Marketplace line-up, which already includes BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors, also among the top five largest firms, as well as (but not limited to) Goldman Sachs, PIMCO, Smartleaf Asset Management and WisdomTree.

Others who have recently joined include KraneShares ETFs, focused on investments in Chinese companies based on a view that China is its own asset class, and Toews Asset Management, which exploits the poor decision-making abilities of investors to offset severe market declines.

"We have grown our Marketplace over the year into the thriving, centralized platform it is today, with a star line-up of widely-used asset managers who offer cost-effective, globally diversifying, tax-sensitive strategies," said Alex Sauickie, President and CEO of CircleBlack.

"Our technology is designed to help advisors quickly choose models and tailor strategies to the needs of specific clients—and to extend the reach of asset managers who want to further the distribution of their investment products and models."

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

zallegrettiII@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CircleBlack