Deathcare Pioneer Makes Space for Grief on TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grief wellness pioneer, Eterneva, which recently announced the close of a $10 Million Series A , has done what many thought impossible - gone viral on TikTok 24 times in the last year and grown a following from 0 to 1.2M people - outperforming brands like Nike & McDonald's.

This is even more impressive given the end-of-life category that Eterneva operates in. "We believe that Eterneva exists to help share the remarkable stories of people and pets and keep conversations about them going, even when they're no longer here," says the company's CEO and Co-Founder, Adelle Archer . "As a culture, we struggle with grief, but with TikTok, we've found a way to make that grief more approachable, more humanizing, and more celebratory."



Eterneva, which creates memorial diamonds from the carbon in cremation ashes and hair, shares stories on their TikTok that range from customer testimonials and footage of loved ones, to behind-the-scenes looks into the science involved in the diamond-creation process inside their lab in Austin, Texas.

"What's been really incredible is that we've seen such a variety of topics on TikTok appeal to consumers," says the company's Vice President of Marketing David Sweet . "From videos showing customers unboxing their loved ones' diamonds for the first time to the scientific process behind extracting carbon from ashes or hair, the stories have really resonated with our audience in an uplifting and relatable way."

Now, as the holidays approach and grief-stricken individuals face the loneliness of the holidays without their beloved person or pet, the company is partnering, for the first time ever, with a variety of TikTok Creators, to let more people know that Eterneva diamonds are an option for those who have lost someone remarkable.

"Everything we do at Eterneva focuses on transparency and authenticity," Sweet says. "Because of that, we felt that partnering with Creators who share those same beliefs, and have built genuine, passionate followings of their own, was a natural next step."

These TikTok Creators span the deathcare, lifestyle, pet, and jewelry spaces, and bring a variety of unique perspectives to the campaign. Each Creator is carefully vetted and encouraged to share their own journey with grief, along with why they believe Eterneva is a memorial option worth considering if a person is ready.

One example is Creator Jess Chamberlain (TikTok handle @jesschamberlain_) who lost her daughter, Kennedy, to cancer in 2018. "I love how strongly Eterneva feels about remembering loved ones who have passed, and I can't think of a more beautiful way to remember them than with a diamond," Chamberlain said.

Throughout this first ever holiday campaign, Eterneva hopes to make the conversation around grief and remembrance more open and approachable. "While grief is universal, every person's story is so unique and deserves to be shared. Stories are what connect people, reduce loneliness, and ultimately help people move forward in celebration and honor of the loved ones they've lost," says Archer.

Learn more at eterneva.com or by visiting their TikTok at tiktok.com/@eterneva.

About Eterneva:

Eterneva is a consumer technology & grief wellness brand that reimagines the experience around loss by making diamonds from ashes or hair. Beyond providing a beautiful way to memorialize, Eterneva provides a participatory experience around the diamond creation journey - designed to bring grievers brightness and healing. Every month, Eterneva sends personalized pictures, videos and updates of the transformation, and even invites customers to participate in the process by coming to Austin to start their loved one's diamond machine. According to research by Baylor University, 82% of people said the Eterneva experience positively helped their grief. Eterneva is based in Austin, Texas, and was featured on both Inc and Forbes 30 Under 30 and on Shark Tank, receiving investment from Mark Cuban. To learn more visit eterneva.com, hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, or read up on the science behind turning ashes to diamonds.

