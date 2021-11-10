CureDuchenne Raises Over $1.5 Million During Seventh Annual Napa In Newport Wine Auction To Help Find A Cure For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Southern California's Premier Wine Event Brought Together Acclaimed Napa Valley Vintners Under One Roof to Raise Funds for CureDuchenne

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Bryant Estate hosted the Seventh Annual Napa in Newport Wine Auction on November 6, 2021, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. The annual fundraiser raised over $1.5 million to help find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Napa in Newport brought the most acclaimed vintners from Napa Valley together under one roof to serve their finest vintages and offer their best wine experiences to more than 450 of Orange County's top business leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and wine connoisseurs. The event raised funds for CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. To date, the event has helped raise more than $7.5 million for CureDuchenne.

"We are so thrilled with the outcome of this year's Napa in Newport gala, connecting passion and purpose to help improve the lives of everyone affected by Duchenne and accelerate a cure for my son and all the individuals living with Duchenne around the world," said CureDuchenne CEO Debra Miller. "With the relentless support of our generous community, our organization is able to drive real change for those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and their loved ones."

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a fatal genetic disease. It is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy, mainly found in young boys. It affects 15,000 children in the United States and 300,000 worldwide with no known cure.

Southern California's premier wine event brought more than 45 of Napa's finest wineries together, offering invitees a grand tasting of coveted rare wines. Guests were treated to vintner-hosted dining tables, an exquisite celebrity chef-designed dinner menu from Chef Chris Shepherd and a spirited live auction featuring collectable wines, exotic getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"Napa in Newport was such a wonderful opportunity for the Napa Valley community to come together and support an important cause," said Bettina Bryant, Vintner Chair Bryant Estate. "It was an absolute privilege to serve as the Vintner Chair this year to raise awareness for this devastating disease and help impact the lives of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Founded in Newport Beach by parents of a son living with Duchenne, CureDuchenne employs an innovative venture philanthropy model to fund groundbreaking research for a cure and support programs for those living with the disease, while advocating for early diagnosis and better access to treatments. For more information, please visit cureduchenne.org.

For more information and to reserve a spot at the 2022 event, please visit thenapawineseries.com.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org.

