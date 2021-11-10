GoGold Drills 1,975 g/t AgEq over 0.6m and 19.9m of 119 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos North

Shares Outstanding: 277,928,617

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 11 drill holes at Mololoa and the initial 19 drill holes at El Nayar within Los Ricos North. Hole LRGM-21-030 intersected 0.6m of 1,975 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), and Hole LRGM-21-038 intersected 0.8m of 1,170 g/t AgEq within 19.9m of 119 g/t AgEq. At El Nayar, Hole LRGNY-21-002 intersected 1,976 g/t AgEq over 0.7m and Hole LRGNY-21-004 intersected 16.6m of 154 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.

El Nayar is located approximately 6 kilometres north-west of the La Trini deposit within Los Ricos North. It consists of multiple subvertical veins and stockwork mineralization, and limited historical underground mining. The Company has been drilling the target with two drill rigs for the last several months.

"Over the next few days, we will reach the data cut-off for our initial Los Ricos North mineral resource estimate. This data cut-off represents a point in time and the 9 drill rigs are currently and will continue to drill at Los Ricos. This upcoming resource represents the completion of the first 100,000 metres of drilling at Los Ricos North, and the Company is progressing on the next 100,000 metres which is budgeted for the Los Ricos district through 2022," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Today's release introduces the El Nayar zone, with our first drill holes completed. Also, we report continued successful drilling at the previously mentioned Mololoa target."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGM-21-030 Mololoa - Tamara 70.8 79.3 8.5 0.12 49.6 0.78 58.8

including 76.2 77.0 0.8 0.80 289.0 4.65 349.0

and 93.5 117.0 23.5 0.25 78.3 1.29 96.8

including 94.1 94.8 0.7 1.66 534.0 8.78 658.5

and 110.9 112.2 1.4 1.87 796.7 12.50 937.2

including 110.9 111.5 0.6 4.00 1,675.0 26.33 1,975.0 LRGM-21-031 Mololoa - Soledad 12.5 14.8 2.3 0.19 46.8 0.81 60.7

including 13.9 14.8 0.9 0.36 94.9 1.63 122.0 LRGM-21-033 Mololoa - Soledad 12.5 14.6 2.1 0.09 35.8 0.57 42.6

including 13.7 14.6 0.9 0.20 55.7 0.94 70.3 LRGM-21-034 Mololoa - Tamara 118.6 119.4 0.8 0.69 80.4 1.76 132.3 LRGM-21-035 Mololoa 51.1 56.0 5.0 0.23 74.9 1.22 91.8

including 51.9 52.7 0.9 1.03 249.0 4.35 326.2 LRGM-21-038 Mololoa - Tamara 81.1 81.9 0.8 1.04 295.0 4.97 373.0

and 101.0 120.9 19.9 0.39 90.0 1.59 119.4

including 114.3 119.9 5.7 1.05 253.1 4.42 331.7

including 114.3 115.1 0.8 2.35 994.0 15.60 1,170.3 LRGM-21-042 Mololoa - Tamara 108.0 112.6 4.6 0.12 108.1 1.56 116.7

including 111.1 112.6 1.5 0.28 289.0 4.13 310.0

including 111.1 111.6 0.5 0.79 669.0 9.71 728.3 LRGM-21-043 Mololoa - Tamara 96.7 97.5 0.8 0.48 94.0 1.73 130.0 LRGM-21-044 Mololoa - Soledad 28.7 35.5 6.8 0.12 51.4 0.80 60.2

Including 32.2 33.6 1.4 0.40 183.0 2.84 213.0 LRGM-21-045 Mololoa - Soledad 10.4 20.1 9.7 0.35 96.9 1.64 123.2

including 15.4 19.1 3.7 0.84 232.7 3.94 295.9 LRGM-21-051 Mololoa - Soledad 35.3 41.5 6.2 0.58 99.5 1.91 143.2

including 35.3 36.3 1.0 2.53 420.0 8.13 609.8 LRGNY-21-001 El Nayar - Rubi 63.2 66.4 3.2 0.33 92.0 1.55 116.4

El Nayar - New 182.8 185.0 2.2 1.52 360.3 6.32 474.2

including 183.8 184.4 0.5 5.99 1,135.7 21.13 1,585.0

El Nayar - Castellana 222.6 233.0 8.0 0.21 70.5 1.14 85.9

and 223.2 226.7 2.7 0.41 127.4 2.11 158.2 LRGNY-21-002 El Nayar - Rubi 64.9 71.9 7.1 0.33 125.6 2.01 150.5

including 66.8 68.1 1.3 1.14 358.6 5.92 444.4

El Nayar - Castellana 221.8 231.0 3.9 1.73 288.4 5.58 418.1

including 228.8 229.5 0.7 8.44 1,343.2 26.34 1,975.9

El Nayar - New 319.8 320.5 0.7 0.35 136.1 2.17 162.6 LRGNY-21-003 El Nayar - Castellana 180.4 181.8 1.4 0.21 109.6 1.67 125.5

and 197.1 199.2 2.1 0.51 59.8 1.31 98.3 LRGNY-21-004 El Nayar - Rubi 64.3 80.8 16.6 0.50 116.5 2.05 154.0

including 67.6 72.3 4.7 1.51 259.8 4.97 372.7 LRGNY-21-005 El Nayar - Castellana 161.2 163.8 2.6 0.16 68.2 1.068 80.1 LRGNY-21-006 El Nayar - Rubi 89.5 91.3 1.8 0.37 97.5 1.67 124.9 LRGNY-21-007 El Nayar - Rubi 69.1 74.7 5.6 0.27 81.2 1.35 101.5

including 73.1 73.7 0.6 0.83 486.0 7.31 547.9

and 98.7 101.5 2.8 0.19 67.6 1.09 81.9 LRGNY-21-008 El Nayar - Rubi 96.1 97.6 1.6 0.41 85.5 1.55 116.5

and 143.6 149.1 5.5 0.01 157.4 2.11 158.3

including 145.1 146.6 1.5 0.01 413.0 5.51 413.6

El Nayar - Castellana 234.9 236.2 1.3 0.79 180.0 3.19 239.4 LRGNY-21-010 El Nayar - Castellana 140.1 141.3 1.2 0.21 95.4 1.48 110.8 LRGNY-21-012 El Nayar - Rubi 77.3 79.3 2.0 0.22 94.9 1.49 111.6

and 105.3 106.8 1.5 0.36 335.3 4.83 362.4 LRGNY-21-013 El Nayar - Castellana 98.7 100.7 2.0 0.13 53.8 0.85 63.4 LRGNY-21-014 El Nayar - Castellana 97.2 99.4 2.1 0.23 65.0 1.09 81.9 LRGNY-21-016 El Nayar - Rubi 12.1 13.9 1.8 0.46 186.0 2.94 220.5

and 90.0 92.0 2.0 0.20 144.5 2.12 159.1

and 98.6 103.9 5.4 0.26 102.0 1.62 121.8

including 98.6 100.0 1.5 0.41 173.6 2.72 204.3

and 111.7 115.5 3.8 0.87 161.5 3.03 226.9

including 112.7 113.4 0.8 4.02 648.0 12.66 949.5 LRGNY-21-017 El Nayar - Castellana 71.7 90.1 14.1 0.12 92.5 1.36 101.9

including 77.8 81.1 3.3 0.12 197.6 2.76 206.9 LRGNY-21-018 El Nayar - Castellana 242.3 243.8 1.5 0.14 121.0 1.75 131.5 LRGNY-21-019 El Nayar - Rubi 209.1 211.5 2.4 0.10 93.7 1.35 101.4

El Nayar - Castellana 228.9 232.0 3.1 3.20 67.6 4.10 307.6

1. Not true width 2. AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100% 3. Holes LRGM-21-032, LRGM-21-037, LRGM-21-039, LRGNY-21-009, LRGNY-21-011 and LRGNY-21-015 are excluded as they did not intercept significant mineralization. 4. Holes LRGM-21-040, LRGM-21-041 and LRGM-21-046 to 050 are pending assays.

Figure 1: Mololoa Plan View

Figure 1: Mololoa Plan View (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Figure 2: El Nayar Plan View

Figure 2: El Nayar Plan View (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Figure 3: Los Ricos Overview

Figure 3: Los Ricos Overview (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGM-21-030 584742 2338376 946 240 -55 164 LRGM-21-031 584742 2337858 1018 240 -50 114 LRGM-21-032 584787 2337652 1030 240 -50 73 LRGM-21-033 584804 2337638 1019 240 -50 71 LRGM-21-034 584742 2338376 946 240 -75 165 LRGM-21-035 584926 2338022 1040 240 -50 191 LRGM-21-036 584486 2338435 1025 180 -45 266 LRGM-21-037 584953 2338004 1056 240 -50 199 LRGM-21-038 584765 2338359 948 240 -55 175 LRGM-21-039 584837 2337703 1034 240 -50 104 LRGM-21-040 584814 2337727 1032 240 -57 101 LRGM-21-041 584840 2337683 1020 240 -50 92 LRGM-21-042 584765 2338358 948 240 -75 178 LRGM-21-043 584383 2338344 970 180 -60 183 LRGM-21-044 584801 2337751 1027 240 -50 107 LRGM-21-045 584733 2337827 1029 240 -60 84 LRGM-21-051 584825 2337791 1016 240 -57 82 LRGNY-21-001 578485 2344202 753 200 -57 323 LRGNY-21-002 578484 2344199 752 200 -45 346 LRGNY-21-003 578514 2344158 724 200 -70 326 LRGNY-21-004 578485 2344201 753 200 -80 314 LRGNY-21-005 578514 2344158 724 200 -55 317 LRGNY-21-006 578514 2344158 723 0 -90 313 LRGNY-21-007 578440 2344227 750 200 -57 300 LRGNY-21-008 578441 2344223 757 200 -45 297 LRGNY-21-009 578563 2344136 695 200 -60 207 LRGNY-21-010 578563 2344132 693 196 -45 201 LRGNY-21-011 578563 2344137 696 200 -82 207 LRGNY-21-012 578441 2344233 750 200 -70 287 LRGNY-21-013 578589 2344085 660 200 -60 134 LRGNY-21-014 578588 2344090 664 200 -45 156 LRGNY-21-015 578589 2344085 660 0 -90 174 LRGNY-21-016 578394 2344244 767 200 -58 287 LRGNY-21-017 578505 2344051 665 200 -55 214 LRGNY-21-018 578331 2344211 807 206 -45 267 LRGNY-21-019 578307 2344246 825 200 -45 299

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which indicated a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes drilling at the El Favor, La Trini, Mololoa, Casados and El Orito targets. During 2020, GoGold's exploration team identified over 100 targets on the Los Ricos North properties, demonstrating the significant exploration potential. The Company plans to drill 10 of these targets as part of its 2021 drilling program which is planned to exceed 100,000 metres of drilling and will be one of the largest in Mexico.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

