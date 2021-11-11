Disc Medicine Announces Oral Presentation on Bitopertin at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the company and its collaborators at Boston Children's Hospital have been selected to give an oral presentation at the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held in Atlanta, GA on December 11-14, 2021. Disc will present data from studies of bitopertin, the company's orally available glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1), in preclinical models of Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-Linked Protoporphyria (XLP).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 760

Title: Proof of Mechanism Studies with Bitopertin, a Selective Glycine Transporter 1 Inhibitor Under Development for the Treatment of Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-Linked Protoporphyria (XLPP)

Date / Time: Monday, December 13, 2021: 5:15 PM

Session: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology: Disorders of Iron and Heme and Novel treatments

Presenter: Paul Schmidt

Full abstract currently available through the ASH conference website: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper150441.html

About Bitopertin

Bitopertin is designed to be an oral, potent, and selective inhibitor of GlyT1, a key membrane transporter required to supply developing red blood cells with sufficient glycine to support erythropoiesis. Glycine is an essential component of heme and by limiting glycine uptake in newly forming red blood cells, bitopertin is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis to potentially treat a range of hematologic disorders associated with the biosynthesis of heme and hemoglobin. Bitopertin has been evaluated in a comprehensive clinical program focused on certain neurological disorders conducted by Roche in over 4,000 individuals, which demonstrated the activity of bitopertin as a GlyT1 inhibitor and suppressor of heme biosynthesis. In preclinical studies in human and animal models of erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP), bitopertin was shown to significantly decrease PPIX, a toxic intermediate of heme synthesis that is the underlying cause of the disease. Disc Medicine is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for patients with EPP and XLP as well as a range of other hematologic diseases. Bitopertin is an experimental agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell biology. Disc Medicine is committed to developing treatments that empower and bring hope to the many patients who suffer from hematologic disease. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

