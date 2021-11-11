Developers, technologists, and community leaders from the open source ecosystem and automotive linux community will share insights on advancing open source technology development and driving innovation of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 Developers, technologists, and community leaders from the open source ecosystem and automotive linux community will share insights on advancing open source technology development and driving innovation of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 , taking place virtually December 14-15. One registration pass includes access to both events. The keynote speakers can be viewed here and the full schedule can be viewed here .

Open Source Summit Japan provides a forum for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to learn how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative, open solutions and to collaborate for the advancement of the world's largest shared technologies. Automotive Linux Summit connects the developer community driving the innovation in this area together with the vendors and users providing and using the code in order to drive the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

Keynote speakers include:

Josh Aas , Executive Director of the Internet Security Research Group speaking on Prossimo and Let's Encrypt

Brian Behlendorf , General Manager of the Open Source Security Foundation discussing efforts to secure open source software

Dan Cauchy , Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux sharing on the state of open source and automotive

Dr. Ibrahim Haddad , Executive Director of LF AI + Data Foundation sharing on new projects and updates

Dr. Audrey Lee , Senior Director, Energy Strategy at Microsoft , and LF Energy Board Member , sharing how open source can help decarbonize power systems

Miguel Ojeda , Software Engineer and Rust for Linux Maintainer sharing updates

Kate Stewart , Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems, The Linux Foundation sharing on SPDX and SBOMs

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation discussing the state of open source and sharing on the latest Linux Foundation initiatives

Registration is US$50 and one registration pass provides access to both events. The events will be held in the Japan Standard Time Zone (UTC+09:00) and will be virtual, so all you will need is a computer and an internet connection.

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Diversity & Need-Based Registration Scholarships

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here . We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status.

Sponsor

Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: Automotive Grade Linux, Platinum Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Fujitsu, and Gold Sponsors: Collabora, Hitachi, NEC, Red Hat and SODA Foundation. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.





The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

