MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, December 6, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com . To access the call by phone, dial 844-808-6880 (domestic) or 412-317-5284 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) using conference ID 10162079. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com .

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

