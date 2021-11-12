Bikini Model and Actress Kourtney Reppert Gets 'The Model Lift™' at the Bitar Institute

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kourtney Reppert, a Hollywood actress and model, visited the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute and MedSpa for a facial contouring procedure ahead of her Miami photoshoot.

The Model Lift™ aims at achieving harmony between a patient's cheek, chin, nose, lips, and jawline.

Reppert sought out Dr. George Bitar after hearing about the Model Lift™ on Instagram.

"I really just wanted to enhance my jawline and features, but I wanted to still look like myself. Just a better version," says Reppert.

The Model Lift™ is a non-surgical facial contouring procedure for women and men of all ages. The Model Lift™ aims at achieving harmony between a patient's cheek, chin, nose, lips, and jawline. By combining different fillers and neurotoxins to each of these areas, we can achieve a harmonious contoured face. This is exclusively offered at Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute and is fully customizable to each and every patient.

An award-winning, board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Bitar has performed over 20,000 cosmetic facial and body procedures. He is the founder and Medical Director of the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute in the Washington, DC area and is an innovator in the field of plastic surgery.

Dr. Bitar came up with the Model Lift™ when patients kept asking him to give them facial features similar to that of different celebrities. "It was either Angelina Jolie's lips, Kim Kardashian's nose or Olivia Culpo's chin," says Dr. Bitar.

Dr. Bitar always tells patients that what looks good on a celebrity may not be aesthetically pleasing on the patient themselves because it depends on the overall harmony of their features.

"Take Gisele Bundchen, for example", he continued, "She does not have a perfect nose, but her face is gorgeous because her nose is balanced with the rest of her facial features," Dr. Bitar states.

To create a patient's Model Lift™, Dr. Bitar uses offer a variety of fillers such as Radiesse®, Juvederm® Voluma, Restylane, Belotero and Sculptra®. These fillers are used to contour the and enhance different parts of the face, giving patients harmonious facial features between their cheeks, lips, nose, chin, and jawline.

In addition to the Model Lift™, Dr. Bitar and his staff at the Bitar Institute offer a range of different aesthetic services. These include cosmetic surgery of the face and body, a full spectrum of skin care services and products, injectables, as well as several non-surgical body contouring procedures.

For more information about the Model Lift, please visit www.bitarinstitute.com (IG: @thebitarinstitute)or contact Katie Lathrop at katielathrop@bitarinstitute.com or 703 206 0506.

SOURCE Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute