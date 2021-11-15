Criss Angel, Franco Dragone Team Up To Create The MINDFREAK Prequel AMYSTIKA The Secret Revealed At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criss Angel and Franco Dragone each separately revolutionized entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip.

Amystika, Beginning Performances at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Dec. 27

Together, they're doing it again.

Angel and Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA – The Secret Revealed, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more. Criss Angel's Theater comes alive in an immersive, interactive spectacle that rewinds time to the days before he was the Mindfreak.

AMYSTIKA begins preview performances Dec. 27 with opening night to be announced in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and performs Wednesday through Sunday at 10 pm. Tickets are on sale now at CrissAngel.com, ticketmaster.com or planethollywoodresort.com.

AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph -- proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams. This euphoric, enigmatic world pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

"No pre-show gags, no banter, no old-fashioned theatrical ceremonies," said Dragone. "Here, you will dive into a world that will take you by storm!"

"This is a new breed of entertainment that's beautiful, haunting, mysterious and inspiring," said Angel. "We believe it will be an immersive utopia!"

The history-making collaboration between Franco Dragone (Mystère, "O", Celine Dion's "A New Day") and Criss Angel (MINDFREAK, RAW and "The Supernaturalists") came from a common desire to bring the audience into the show and the show into the audience. The combined creative vision of Dragone and Angel, coupled with the state-of-the art Criss Angel Theater, will truly create an unforgettable immersive experience that will inspire, enthrall and overwhelm the senses.

About Dragone

Perhaps best known for reinventing a genre of spectacle that forever changed the face of live entertainment in Las Vegas and around the world, Dragone's creations play to sold-out houses every night. Designing shows of all shapes and sizes across continents, Dragone continues to humbly embrace local cultures to seduce and wow global audiences. Their vast award-winning portfolio includes permanent shows in custom-built theatres, cabarets in intimate spaces and immersive theatrical pieces.

About Criss Angel

For more than two decades, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer, and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, smash Broadway and tour runs of RAW, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more, Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him "the biggest name in Las Vegas magic" - Angel brings "an estimated $150 million a year into the local economy" (Newsweek) and generates a whopping "$70 million a year" personally (Businessweek), proving time and again that he is the most successful magician ever.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like Scorpions and Shania

Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

