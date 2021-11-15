Good Foods Announces Danica Patrick As New Brand Ambassador

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods , a leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces former professional racing driver, Danica Patrick, as the new ambassador for the brand. The two are joining forces to elevate the Good Foods brand along with Patrick's passion for better-for-you-foods and clean ingredients.

As a household name for sports fans, Patrick will promote the brand in a variety of media appearances, including an upcoming commercial spotlighting Good Foods guacamole line and social media support for upcoming brand promotions and giveaways.

"Before we began our partnership, Danica was already a fan of Good Foods dips because of the high-quality ingredients and flavors," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. "The partnership happened so naturally that we knew it was the perfect fit to benefit both our brand and hers."

Patrick has posted several times on Instagram mentioning her favorite Good Foods dips are the Plant Based Style Buffalo and Tzatziki dip as well as the brand new Plant Based Spicy Queso Blanco option.

In September, college football fans watched as Patrick sported Good Foods "Game Day is Guac Day" t-shirt on College GameDay and gave a shout-out to the brand as the "celebrity guest picker." The Wisconsin Badgers game on 9/25 was one of the most-watched college football games of the season with over 5.4 million viewers.

For those interested in staying up-to-date on this partnership, follow along on Danica Patrick's social media as well as on Good Foods Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram accounts.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high-pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com .

