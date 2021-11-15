Nu Skin Reaches 750 Million Meals Purchased and Donated in its Fight Against Child Malnutrition

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it has reached the milestone of providing 750 million meals for children since 2002 through its Nourish the Children initiative. Malnourished children in more than 50 countries around the world have been fed VitaMeal,* a nutrient-dense food, from one of NTC's third-party charity partners after Nu Skin sales leaders, customers or employees purchase and donate bags of food.

"It is amazing to think about the impact of providing 750 million meals to malnourished children during the past two decades," said Steven J. Lund, Nu Skin executive chairman of the board and executive director of Nourish the Children. "Reaching such a significant milestone is a testament to the compassion and generosity of Nu Skin's sales leaders, customers and employees and to the collective good we can do. We realize that much more still needs to be done to fight childhood malnutrition, and it's our desire to help even more children as we aim to provide one billion meals."

About VitaMeal

Unlike simple grains with a mostly caloric benefit, VitaMeal is a nutrient-dense food scientifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of malnourished children. As part of the overall development of VitaMeal, Nu Skin's nutritional scientists determined the ingredients and ratios that were well suited for a malnourished child. The result is a product that provides the essential vitamins and minerals, with a balance of carbohydrates, protein, fat and fiber.

About Nourish the Children

In 2002, Nu Skin took action to address the tragedy of childhood hunger and malnutrition with the development of the Nourish the Children initiative with a highly nutritious food known as VitaMeal, developed by Nu Skin's nutritional scientists. The company's sales leaders, customers and employees can purchase VitaMeal and then choose to keep it or donate the food to a third-party nonprofit organization that specializes in distributing relief to those suffering from malnutrition and famine.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

* Nu Skin is a for-profit distributor of nutritional and skin care products. The initiative enables Nu Skin's sales force and customers to purchase VitaMeal from Nu Skin and donate it to charitable organizations. As is the case with other Nu Skin products, our sales force receives compensation, and Nu Skin earns a profit margin from the sale of VitaMeal. For more information, go to NourishtheChildren.com.

