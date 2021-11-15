Universal Music Group Appoints Matt Young As President Of Bravado

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Matt Young as President of Bravado, the industry's leading merchandise company.

Young brings to Bravado more than 20 years of music industry experience in building brands and artist services, with a focus on merchandising, e-commerce, retail, consumer product licensing, ticketing and customer relationship management (CRM). Based at Bravado's New York offices, Young will report to Richelle Parham, President of Global E-Commerce and Business Development.

In making the announcement, Parham said, "Matt has the leadership and vision to complement Bravado's stellar track-record of innovation and success. In his role, Matt will be a critical element of the ecosystem we have built to deliver unparalleled consumer-driven e-commerce, as well as ensure our artists are reaching their fans and new audiences around the world with exciting products and experiences."

Young said, "I'm stoked to lead Bravado at this pivotal time and to build on the company's reputation as the leader in our industry. Bravado is known for creating innovative new opportunities for artists to meaningfully connect with their fans, both directly, on tour and through some of the most prominent retailers in the world. With Richelle and her team, Bravado will work closely with our roster of artists, as well as UMG's labels, territories and operating companies to take UMG's direct-to-consumer and merchandise strategy to an even greater level of success."

Young joins Bravado from Warner Music Group, where he was instrumental during the last 13 years in developing consumer engagement, marketing execution and revenue generation for the company's most prominent recording artists. Before Warner Music, he worked at Bandmerch, where he held the roles of General Manager of the New York office, and Head of Retail and A&R, and earlier as Vice President of Sales at Blue Grape Merchandise. Young got his start in music as an on-air college DJ for WSOU at Seton Hall University.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: http://www.bravado.com.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

