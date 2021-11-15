XCMG Reveals Sky Mirror HD+, a New Global Brand of High-End Road Machinery Products.

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) recently launched Sky Mirror HD+, a new global brand from XCMG Road Machinery offering high-end products designed for high-grade asphalt pavement applications on November 11 in Xuzhou, China.

Sky Mirror HD+ aims to make building and maintaining high-grade roads easier with packaged solutions and products, covering unmanned construction fleet technology to make work environments safer while reducing labor costs and construction time.

"The launch of the Sky Mirror HD+ global brand reflects our goal to reach the pinnacle of high-end manufacturing and high-speed asphalt surface construction," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

The Sky Mirror HD+ series includes five product categories including, asphalt stations, milling machines, graders, pavers and road rollers, giving full play to XCMG's full technological capabilities in developing intelligent road equipment with the highest precision. The new brand will also provide full coverage service support to cover the entire life cycle of the products.

The Sky Mirror HD+ brand launch unveiled five new products from the series:

The GR1905 grader can achieve high-precision leveling with optimized center of gravity and blade position that guarantees more stable operation. The load-sensing system, equipped with XCMG's self-developed 3D levelling system that reducing the skill threshold of the operators, realizes accurate control of the working devices.

The RP1355T paver has full coverage from 13 to 24 meters, and is equipped with a new generation of high-strength screed that improves overall rigidity by 60 percent while lowering the torsional deflection by 40 percent compared to the industry average, allowing for improved results in large-width paving.

The XD135 road roller has compacted sequence dual steel wheels with a short wheelbase to realize flexible control and operation. The high-efficiency speed frequency system and internal drive's static load rolling can guarantee extremely smooth compaction. It can be pre-installed in the world's most advanced third-generation unmanned construction system together with the paver to achieve unmanned fleet construction .

The XM2005K milling machine has optimized the blade holder welding process and blade head positioning technology to improve blade precision by 40 percent. The surgically precise milling drums and automatic leveling system achieves industry-leading milling evenness accuracy.

The 5500-type mixing station has made breakthroughs in equipment production capacity, reliability, adaptability to working conditions and operating costs to reach an internationally-advanced technical level.

