AgentSync Launches AutoPilot, Pairing Leading Technology with Always-on Partners to Unlock Growth for Carriers & Agencies AutoPilot revolutionizes insurance licensing services by pairing modern technology, deep expertise, and high-touch service, powering growth for agencies and carriers

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync, the company building modern tools and infrastructure to power the insurance industry, today announced the launch of AutoPilot, a first-of-its-kind technology-powered solution designed to support agencies and carriers focused on rapid growth. AutoPilot pairs AgentSync Manage, the most advanced producer management, licensing, onboarding, and compliance product on the market, with a team of dedicated licensing and compliance experts who provide high-touch, rapid-response compliance service tailored to each carrier or agency's specific growth needs.

AgentSync automates licensing and compliance for the insurance industry. (PRNewsfoto/AgentSync)

AgentSync Launches AutoPilot Pairing Leading Technology with Always-on Partners to Unlock Growth for Carriers & Agencies

"Gone are the days of clunky, outdated Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that work off of tedious, manual spreadsheets and take days or weeks to respond. AutoPilot raises the bar for tech-forward licensing and compliance support services," said Niji Sabharwal, co-founder and CEO of AgentSync. "AutoPilot runs on our best-in-class technology and we've done the hard work of recruiting and training experts who understand the regulatory nuances of licensing, distribution, and compliance across all states. Our pricing model sets a new industry standard for transparency and value. Where else can you get modern technology, stress-free licensing and compliance support, and a team that unlocks growth for you?"

The traditional methods of managing the process of licensing for agencies or appointing for carriers is incredibly time-intensive, complex, risky, expensive, and prone to human error. With AutoPilot, agencies and carriers can trust AgentSync to handle the onboarding process and take a risk-free approach to compliance, using the best technology on the market:

Quick & easy onboarding - Onboard producers in a day on average, give producers the ability to write business faster, and build a reputation as one of the easiest carriers to work with. AutoPilot also makes offboarding easier, so when it's time to part ways, terminating is seamless.

Growth Partners - AutoPilot is your partner in licensing and compliance management. AutoPilot customers can count on a response from a dedicated team of regulatory experts within hours – not days or weeks.

Risk-free guarantee - With unwavering confidence in AgentSync's people and technology, accuracy is guaranteed. If AgentSync makes a mistake, AgentSync pays for it.

Industry's best pricing - Running on AgentSync Manage means automation and efficiencies allow for the most cost-efficient and cost-transparent solution on the market.

Data you can count on - Advanced reporting, data analysis, and visualizations that are easy to pull means executive visibility and business forecasting has never been easier.

Just-In-Time appointments - For carriers, AutoPilot's Just-In-Time appointment feature can save significant money by holding on appointments until an agent writes business in a state.

AgentSync AutoPilot is the best partner for agencies and carriers looking to streamline licensing, accelerate growth, improve the broker experience, and reduce compliance risk. With AutoPilot, growing carriers and agencies can rely on AgentSync to handle the tedious work of licensing with a sleek platform that improves the broker experience by cutting down on paperwork so they focus on the task at hand – selling insurance.

To learn more about AutoPilot, visit AgentSync.io/agentsync-autopilot.

About AgentSync

AgentSync enables rapid growth and scaled innovation for insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs by offering modern tools for producer management. With its customer-centric design, seamless APIs, and automation, AgentSync's products reduce friction, increase efficiency, and maintain compliance, ultimately helping to improve the broker onboarding, contracting, licensing, and compliance processes. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync was named one of Forbes Magazine's Cloud 100 Rising Stars in 2020 and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner. To learn more, reach out to sales@agentsync.io or visit AgentSync.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AgentSync