Calafia Airlines selects Sabre as its preferred distribution partner to accelerate growth and boost sales

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new distribution partnership with Calafia Airlines, a Mexican regional carrier, which will enable the airline to power future revenue growth while reaching new market segments.

Thanks to this multi-year agreement, Calafia will distribute its flights and services through the Sabre travel marketplace, ensuring that Sabre-connected agencies based in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize and Argentina have access to the airline's content. The agreement will enable the delivery of relevant and meaningful content that helps connect travelers with experiences that matter in their lives.

"Travel is about bringing people together, fulfilling dreams, living new experiences, creating new memories and exploring the world, and we're thrilled to partner with Sabre so we can make that happen by ensuring our content is available to hundreds of thousands of travel agents and thousands of corporations across our key markets," said Luis Manuel Solís Ríos, Integration Manager, Calafia Airlines. "Having a robust platform for distribution is key to our future growth."

Founded in 1993, Calafia Airlines flies to several destinations within Mexico from its hub at the Cabo San Lucas International Airport.

"We are delighted to partner with Calafia Airlines, as this new agreement represents another strong endorsement of our investment in distribution, retailing and fulfillment at Sabre," said Ana María Escobar, Vice President, Airline Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our distribution solutions connect travel suppliers with buyers around the globe, enabling our valued partner airlines to grow revenue and expand their reach as the travel industry focuses on post Covid-19 recovery."

Sabre powers a constantly expanding marketplace of travel content, providing a broad choice for customers through its global distribution system (GDS), which presents a highly efficient way for airlines to market their fares and offers through a network of agencies and corporations across the world.

Sabre's robust travel platform and secure solutions provide the technology on which airlines, agencies and hoteliers rely. The company is committed to continue to accelerate innovation in the travel industry. Its multi-year tech transformation will provide the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience, another step toward Sabre's vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation